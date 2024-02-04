Erdoğan hands over houses to quake victims as anniversary nears

Erdoğan hands over houses to quake victims as anniversary nears

GAZİANTEP
Erdoğan hands over houses to quake victims as anniversary nears

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has marked the approaching first anniversary of devastating earthquakes by attending the handover ceremonies of new homes built for those left homeless in the affected regions.

The president continued his visits on Feb. 4 in Gaziantep. In a ceremony held in the Islahiye district, Erdoğan oversaw the delivery of 10,090 houses to their rightful owners.

"We never let the election agenda get ahead of the earthquake agenda," Erdoğan said in his speech, referring to last year's twin polls.

"We rolled up our sleeves and started working immediately... Our citizens in the earthquake region saw this sincere work closely."

His visit to Hatay, one of the hardest-hit provinces, on the previous day witnessed a promise to deliver 75,000 houses within the next two months, followed by 15,000 houses each subsequent month.

"Hatay is the city that suffered the greatest damage from the earthquake in terms of loss of life and the number of destroyed buildings," stated Erdoğan during his visit. "We have never forgotten and will never forget the picture we saw when we arrived in Hatay on the second day after the earthquake."

Hatay received 7,275 new houses, distributed between provincial and district centers and rural areas.

"We would like to express our gratitude to our citizens who took care of their cities, families, jobs, and lands after the earthquake and did not leave their homes despite the difficult conditions," the president remarked. "This disaster has taught us many lessons, as well as demonstrated that state-nation solidarity is at the highest level."

During the visit, Erdoğan also shared earthquake-related data, revealing that search and rescue efforts had covered nearly 26,000 of the 39,000 destroyed buildings. The region also received 1 million tents, over 215,000 containers and support payments to 349,000 households, he added.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, in a recent update after a year-long hiatus, disclosed figures related to the disaster.
He reported that 53,537 lives were lost in the earthquakes that ravaged 11 southern provinces last year, impacting over 14 million people directly. The disasters resulted in over 107,000 injuries across a vast 120,000 square-kilometer area.

Erdoğan will continue his visits to earthquake-affected regions in the upcoming days, including Kahramanmaraş, Şanlıurfa, Adıyaman and Elazığ.

Erdogan,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan hands over houses to quake victims as anniversary nears

Erdoğan hands over houses to quake victims as anniversary nears
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan hands over houses to quake victims as anniversary nears

    Erdoğan hands over houses to quake victims as anniversary nears

  2. DEM Party to nominate own candidate for Istanbul

    DEM Party to nominate own candidate for Istanbul

  3. Funeral held for prominent Turkish writer Alev Alatlı

    Funeral held for prominent Turkish writer Alev Alatlı

  4. Türkiye’s intel chief meet Hamas leader amid calls for ceasefire

    Türkiye’s intel chief meet Hamas leader amid calls for ceasefire

  5. US, UK strike dozens of Huthi targets in Yemen

    US, UK strike dozens of Huthi targets in Yemen
Recommended
DEM Party to nominate own candidate for Istanbul

DEM Party to nominate own candidate for Istanbul
Funeral held for prominent Turkish writer Alev Alatlı

Funeral held for prominent Turkish writer Alev Alatlı
Türkiye’s intel chief meet Hamas leader amid calls for ceasefire

Türkiye’s intel chief meet Hamas leader amid calls for ceasefire
Mid-term break boosts interest in Eastern Express

Mid-term break boosts interest in Eastern Express
Türkiye’s first astronaut set to return to Earth

Türkiye’s first astronaut set to return to Earth
Feb 6 quake death toll updated to 53,000 ahead of 1st anniversary

Feb 6 quake death toll updated to 53,000 ahead of 1st anniversary
WORLD US, UK strike dozens of Huthi targets in Yemen

US, UK strike dozens of Huthi targets in Yemen

The joint air raids in Yemen come a day after a separate wave of unilateral American strikes against Iran-linked targets in Iraq and Syria that were carried out in response to the killing of three U.S. soldiers in Jordan on Jan. 28.
ECONOMY Retail prices rise 6.7 percent in Istanbul

Retail prices rise 6.7 percent in Istanbul

Retail prices in Istanbul rose by 6.7 percent in January from a month earlier, accelerating from the 3.5 percent monthly increase recorded in December 2023.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿