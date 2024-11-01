Erdoğan hails Iraq's 'positive steps' in fight against terrorist group PKK

ISTANBUL
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday hailed the Iraqi government's recent efforts against the terrorist group PKK, including officially declaring it illegal.

Erdoğan expressed Ankara's satisfaction with these "positive steps" during a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in Istanbul, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

The leaders' discussions at the Vahdettin Mansion covered bilateral relations, along with regional and global issues.

Erdoğan emphasized that terrorist groups pose significant security threats to both Türkiye and Iraq and highlighted that combating all forms of terrorism, without exception, would strengthen peace and stability in both countries.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The group is based in northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, in areas under the Kurdish Regional Government.

Saying that Türkiye and Iraq are neighboring countries with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, Erdoğan added that developing relations and evaluating cooperation opportunities, particularly the Development Road Project, will bring significant benefits to both countries and that they will continue to take the required steps with determination to this end.

Israel aggression in region

 

Erdoğan also decried the growing Israeli aggression in the region, calling it a threat to both regional and global peace.

He stressed the need for solidarity, particularly among regional countries, to counter this threat and establish peace and stability, adding that Türkiye would continue its efforts for peace.

 

