Erdoğan hails energy discoveries as turning point

Erdoğan hails energy discoveries as turning point

ANKARA
Erdoğan hails energy discoveries as turning point

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on May 7 that the recent oil and natural gas discoveries have “changed Türkiye’s unfortunate fate,” positioning the country as a key player in global energy networks.

“The energy sector is at the top of our success areas... We have transformed Türkiye into a center where energy corridors intersect,” Erdoğan said during an event at the presidential complex in Ankara.

The gathering marked a mass inauguration ceremony for renewable energy investments across Türkiye.

"We have made serious investments in every field. We have changed our unfortunate fate with the discoveries in the Black Sea and [the southeastern region of] Gabar," Erdoğan remarked.

"Everyone accepts that Türkiye has made a big leap in the energy field."

The president said 6,182 power plants, valued at a combined $5 billion, began operating in 2024 as part of a broader strategy to boost Türkiye’s energy production and independence.

He said the country aims to become a net exporter of energy, with renewable sources playing a central role in this transition.

“We have made serious investments in every field. Everyone accepts that Türkiye has made a big leap in the energy field,” Erdoğan said, adding that 50,000 people are currently employed by some 500 companies and suppliers in the renewable energy sector.

Erdoğan criticized the opposition for what he called a lack of interest in the government’s energy agenda.

"All these records and developments are not on the opposition's agenda. They do not follow any of these, they are not interested in them," he said.

"We are working day and night to increase Türkiye's energy, despite those who are trying to consume our country's energy with fake and absurd discussions. We are speaking with our investments and works."

He also acknowledged the challenges faced by investors, citing growing global demand, supply pressures and environmental threats including global warming.

"We are in a period when energy has become one of the most important issues of all states," he said. "When we add global risks, it will be clearer what kind of complex problem we face."

Warning that energy shortages and resource competition pose national security risks even for countries with existing reserves, Erdoğan said Türkiye is committed to a cooperative approach in energy diplomacy.

"Nothing has changed or will change in the mentality that sees a drop of oil as more valuable than the blood shed in streams. They will continue to feed on the blood of the oppressed," he said.

"We see energy as a matter of cooperation where interests will be reconciled. We are determined to win together, not to exploit. We will maintain this fair attitude at all costs and under all circumstances."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pakistan denies it engaged Indian military targets

Pakistan denies it engaged Indian military targets
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pakistan denies it engaged Indian military targets

    Pakistan denies it engaged Indian military targets

  2. Robert Prevost elected pope as white smoke rises from Sistine Chapel

    Robert Prevost elected pope as white smoke rises from Sistine Chapel

  3. US, UK reach 'breakthrough trade deal'

    US, UK reach 'breakthrough trade deal'

  4. Iraqi PM hails ‘strategic’ ties with Türkiye

    Iraqi PM hails ‘strategic’ ties with Türkiye

  5. Turkish general appointed to key NATO post in historic first

    Turkish general appointed to key NATO post in historic first
Recommended
Iraqi PM hails ‘strategic’ ties with Türkiye

Iraqi PM hails ‘strategic’ ties with Türkiye
Turkish general appointed to key NATO post in historic first

Turkish general appointed to key NATO post in historic first
Türkiye-Iraq Development Road Project among Mideast’s most important

'Türkiye-Iraq Development Road Project among Mideast’s most important'
Suspicious device found in late MP Önder’s car, probe ongoing: DEM Party

Suspicious device found in late MP Önder’s car, probe ongoing: DEM Party
Erdoğan urges easing barriers to marriage

Erdoğan urges easing barriers to marriage
Minister urges mobilization for earthquake resilience in Istanbul

Minister urges mobilization for earthquake resilience in Istanbul
Türkiye’s international student population projected to hit 500,000 by 2028

Türkiye’s international student population projected to hit 500,000 by 2028
WORLD Pakistan denies it engaged Indian military targets

Pakistan denies it engaged Indian military targets

Islamabad rejected claims on May 8 by India that Pakistani forces attempted to engage Indian military targets on 15 locations.
ECONOMY Export climate for manufacturers continues to improve

Export climate for manufacturers continues to improve

The export climate for Turkish manufacturers continued to improve at the start of the second quarter of 2025, although to a lesser extent, as uncertainty around global trade conditions led to slower activity in some key export markets, according to a survey on May 8.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿