Erdoğan hails energy discoveries as turning point

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on May 7 that the recent oil and natural gas discoveries have “changed Türkiye’s unfortunate fate,” positioning the country as a key player in global energy networks.

“The energy sector is at the top of our success areas... We have transformed Türkiye into a center where energy corridors intersect,” Erdoğan said during an event at the presidential complex in Ankara.

The gathering marked a mass inauguration ceremony for renewable energy investments across Türkiye.

"We have made serious investments in every field. We have changed our unfortunate fate with the discoveries in the Black Sea and [the southeastern region of] Gabar," Erdoğan remarked.

"Everyone accepts that Türkiye has made a big leap in the energy field."

The president said 6,182 power plants, valued at a combined $5 billion, began operating in 2024 as part of a broader strategy to boost Türkiye’s energy production and independence.

He said the country aims to become a net exporter of energy, with renewable sources playing a central role in this transition.

“We have made serious investments in every field. Everyone accepts that Türkiye has made a big leap in the energy field,” Erdoğan said, adding that 50,000 people are currently employed by some 500 companies and suppliers in the renewable energy sector.

Erdoğan criticized the opposition for what he called a lack of interest in the government’s energy agenda.

"All these records and developments are not on the opposition's agenda. They do not follow any of these, they are not interested in them," he said.

"We are working day and night to increase Türkiye's energy, despite those who are trying to consume our country's energy with fake and absurd discussions. We are speaking with our investments and works."

He also acknowledged the challenges faced by investors, citing growing global demand, supply pressures and environmental threats including global warming.

"We are in a period when energy has become one of the most important issues of all states," he said. "When we add global risks, it will be clearer what kind of complex problem we face."

Warning that energy shortages and resource competition pose national security risks even for countries with existing reserves, Erdoğan said Türkiye is committed to a cooperative approach in energy diplomacy.

"Nothing has changed or will change in the mentality that sees a drop of oil as more valuable than the blood shed in streams. They will continue to feed on the blood of the oppressed," he said.

"We see energy as a matter of cooperation where interests will be reconciled. We are determined to win together, not to exploit. We will maintain this fair attitude at all costs and under all circumstances."