US welcomes Erdoğan's nod for Sweden's NATO bid approval

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has officially approved Sweden's entry into NATO with a formal decree, a move welcomed by the Nordic country and the United States, capping off a process that began with parliamentary approval for the former's bid into the military alliance.

"With this, a key milestone has been reached in Sweden’s path towards NATO membership,” Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on X, welcoming Türkiye's move.

The Turkish parliament greenlit Sweden's entry in a vote held on Jan. 23, after more than a year and a half of delays.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also voiced support for Ankara's endorsement, stating on X, "We welcome Turkish President Erdoğan's signature of the Articles of Ratification for Sweden's NATO membership. We look forward to receiving the instruments in Washington and welcoming Sweden as NATO's 32nd Ally. Sweden and the Alliance are stronger together."

The formal endorsement of Sweden's membership by the parliament and Erdoğan's subsequent decree were published in the country's official gazette, marking the conclusion of the ratification process within Türkiye.

Pentagon deputy spokesperson Sabrina Singh lauded Ankara's approval of Sweden's accession, emphasizing the strengthening effect it would have on the alliance. She also underscored the "message of unity it sends in response to Russia's aggression against Ukraine."

Singh, however, refrained from addressing queries regarding the Pentagon's involvement in the U.S. Congressional debate over the potential sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye. "I'd prefer that you point out that Türkiye, of course, is a key ally and we are working on a solution to provide F-16s," she said.

Erdoğan also tied the ratification to Türkiye's aspiration to procure F-16 fighter jets from the United States. Ankara has requested 40 new jets along with modernization kits for its existing fleet, with U.S. officials anticipating action on the sale post-Türkiye's ratification.

The president has also called on Canada and other NATO allies to lift arms embargoes imposed on Türkiye.

Sweden, along with Finland, abandoned its traditional position of military nonalignment to seek protection under NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Finland joined the alliance in April, becoming NATO’s 31st member after Türkiye ratified the Nordic country’s bid.

However, Ankara held out on approving Sweden's bid, accusing the country of being too lenient toward terror groups. Türkiye also had been angered by a series of demonstrations by supporters of the PKK in Sweden as well as Quran-burning protests.

With Türkiye finalizing Sweden's approval, all eyes have turned to Hungary.

A vote on the protocols for Sweden’s NATO accession hasn’t yet appeared on the Hungarian parliament’s agenda, and barring a surprise emergency session, the matter is unlikely to go before lawmakers until at least late February.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says his government is in favor of bringing Sweden into NATO, though he also has suggested that members of his governing Fidesz party remain unconvinced because of “blatant lies” from some Swedish politicians about the state of Hungary's democracy.