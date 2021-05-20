Erdoğan files lawsuit against opposition İYİ Party leader Akşener

  • May 20 2021 13:51:38

Erdoğan files lawsuit against opposition İYİ Party leader Akşener

ANKARA
Erdoğan files lawsuit against opposition İYİ Party leader Akşener

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan filed a lawsuit against İYİ (Good) Party chairwoman Meral Akşener for resembling him to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and demanded 250,000 Turkish Liras in compensation.

Akşener, at her party’s parliamentary group meeting on May 18, described Netanyahu as the “Israeli version of Erdoğan,” while slamming the Israeli government’s violent attacks against the Palestinians that have claimed the lives of hundreds of civilians, including children.

At a meeting with a group of youth late May 19, Erdoğan reacted against Akşener over her remarks. “We have politicians who have become so immoral that they shamelessly equate me with Netanyahu. I have not even met with Netanyahu until today,” he stated.

“Those who cannot show Palestine on the map are criticizing me, who has struggled for the rights of the Palestinians for more than 40 years,” he added.

iyi party, Erdogan, AKP,

ECONOMY Turkeys assets abroad total $250.2 bln in first quarter

Turkey's assets abroad total $250.2 bln in first quarter
MOST POPULAR

  1. Red Bull sues Turkey’s local soda company

    Red Bull sues Turkey’s local soda company

  2. Archaeologists find mysterious structure in ‘Land of the Blind’

    Archaeologists find mysterious structure in ‘Land of the Blind’

  3. Turkey will continue working against Israel's Netanyahu: Erdoğan

    Turkey will continue working against Israel's Netanyahu: Erdoğan

  4. Teachers above age of 40 to be vaccinated

    Teachers above age of 40 to be vaccinated

  5. Turkey decisive in continuing efforts to join EU despite parliament report

    Turkey decisive in continuing efforts to join EU despite parliament report
Recommended
President Erdoğan, MHP leader hold meeting

President Erdoğan, MHP leader hold meeting
Main opposition criticizes ‘democrats of world’ for silence over attacks on Palestinians

Main opposition criticizes ‘democrats of world’ for silence over attacks on Palestinians
İYİ Party urges gov’t to take bold steps against Israel

İYİ Party urges gov’t to take bold steps against Israel
MHP suggests Turkey’s role in establishing stability for Palestine

MHP suggests Turkey’s role in establishing stability for Palestine
Former presidential candidate İnce forms Homeland Party

Former presidential candidate İnce forms Homeland Party
CHP-run municipalities producing projects, main opposition leader says

CHP-run municipalities producing projects, main opposition leader says
WORLD UK insists vaccines work against Indian COVID variant

UK insists vaccines work against Indian COVID variant

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on May 19 that COVID-19 vaccines are proving effective against a variant that has spread like wildfire in India and denied the government was being lax on travel from hotspots.
ECONOMY Turkeys assets abroad total $250.2 bln in first quarter

Turkey's assets abroad total $250.2 bln in first quarter

Turkey's external assets reached $250.2 billion in the first three months of 2021, an increase of 3.5 percent from the end of last year, Turkish Central Bank data showed on May 20.
SPORTS Beşiktaş handed Süper Lig trophy in ceremony

Beşiktaş handed Süper Lig trophy in ceremony

The 2021 Turkish Süper Lig football champions, Beşiktaş, received the championship cup on May 19 in a ceremony as fans of the Istanbul club rejoiced.