Erdoğan files lawsuit against opposition İYİ Party leader Akşener

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan filed a lawsuit against İYİ (Good) Party chairwoman Meral Akşener for resembling him to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and demanded 250,000 Turkish Liras in compensation.



Akşener, at her party’s parliamentary group meeting on May 18, described Netanyahu as the “Israeli version of Erdoğan,” while slamming the Israeli government’s violent attacks against the Palestinians that have claimed the lives of hundreds of civilians, including children.



At a meeting with a group of youth late May 19, Erdoğan reacted against Akşener over her remarks. “We have politicians who have become so immoral that they shamelessly equate me with Netanyahu. I have not even met with Netanyahu until today,” he stated.



“Those who cannot show Palestine on the map are criticizing me, who has struggled for the rights of the Palestinians for more than 40 years,” he added.