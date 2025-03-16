Erdoğan extends Ramadan greetings to Turks, Muslims in Europe

COLOGNE
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan conveyed his Ramadan greetings Saturday to Turks and Muslims in Europe during an iftar program organized by the Union of International Democrats (UID) in Cologne, Germany.

He addressed attendees at the fast-breaking meal via a call made through Hulusi Akar, chair of the Turkish Parliament’s National Defense Committee.

He expressed his wishes for Ramadan to bring blessings and unity to the Muslim world, praying for peace and solidarity.

Akar emphasized the significance of the Turkish community in Germany, highlighting their contributions to Türkiye’s and Germany’s development.

He said Ankara prioritizes diplomacy and peaceful solutions but remains resolute in protecting its national rights and interests amid global tensions.

Referring to the conflicts in the Gaza Strip and Ukraine, Akar criticized the international community’s silence on Israeli actions and reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to justice.

Since American President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, the US has been actively involved in efforts to resolve the war in Ukraine that has been going on for more than three years, engaging in talks with Kiev and Moscow.

Akar praised Palestinians for their resistance and stressed that any forced displacement from Gaza is unacceptable.

The program was attended by Türkiye’s Consul General in Cologne, UID officials and representatives from various organizations.

The first phase of a three-phase ceasefire agreement, which lasted six weeks, ended in early March. Israel, however, has refused to proceed with the second phase, which was expected to include additional prisoner exchanges with Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stalled negotiations, seeking to extend the initial ceasefire period without fulfilling military and humanitarian commitments under the agreement.

Hamas has reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire and urged mediators to enforce Israel’s compliance and push forward with negotiations.

Israeli attacks have killed more than 48,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left Gaza in ruins since October 2023.

 

