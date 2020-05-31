Erdoğan extends condolences for killed soldiers, police officer

ANKARA

The Turkish president on May 30 extended condolences for the two soldiers and a police officer killed in southeastern Turkey.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Twitter expressed sorrow for Atakan Arslan, a police officer killed in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır in an armed attack, as well as soldiers Uğur Bora and Mehmet Günay, who were martyred in clashes in the southeastern province of Hakkari.

Erdoğan also extended his condolences to their loved ones and the Turkish nation.

"Our fight against terrorism will continue uninterruptedly and resolutely until the terror threat to our country ends and the last terrorist is neutralized," he said.

Besides Erdoğan, other top officials in the country have also conveyed their condolences to the families of the martyrs.

Police officer Atakan Arslan was killed as a result of an armed attack in the southeastern Diyarbakır province. Stopping a car for routine controls, Arslan was shot by one of the car's passengers and succumbed to his wounds in the hospital.

Uğur Bora and Mehmet Günay were killed amid clashes with PKK terrorists, also in Diyarbakır.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.