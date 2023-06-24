Erdoğan ready to help seek 'peaceful resolution' in Russia

ANKARA/MOSCOW

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on June 24 said Turkey was ready to help seek a "peaceful resolution" to an armed rebellion in Russia, in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, his office said.

Erdoğan "underlined the importance of acting with common sense," the presidency said in a statement. "President Erdoğan said that we, as Türkiye, are ready to do our part for the peaceful resolution of events in Russia as soon as possible."

"The president of Russia gave information about the situation in the country in connection with an attempted armed rebellion. The president of the republic of Türkiye expressed full support for the steps taken by the Russian leadership," the Kremlin said in a readout about the phone call.