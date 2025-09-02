Erdoğan engages world leaders at SCO Summit in China

TIANJIN

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan conducted a series of bilateral meetings with global leaders on Monday in Tianjin, China, on the sidelines of the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State Council Summit.

In his discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Erdoğan stressed the importance of bolstering bilateral trade through investments to make it balanced and sustainable.

He pointed out strong potential in sectors like digital technologies, energy, health, and tourism, adding that better coordination for Chinese investments in Türkiye would benefit both sides.

Erdoğan called for aligning the Middle Corridor with China's Belt and Road Initiative.

The leaders agreed to keep existing consultation and cooperation mechanisms active.

Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye's backing for the "One China" policy and underscored the strategic nature of their relations.They also reviewed the situation in Gaza, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, potential joint efforts for Syria's reconstruction, and other regional and global matters.

Erdoğan held a working lunch with Cai Qi, first secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee's Secretariat, as part of his engagements.

In a separate meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdoğan highlighted that Türkiye-Russia relations are advancing based on mutual respect and shared interests, with ongoing cooperation in trade, tourism, investments, and energy.

He noted Türkiye's continued push for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, saying the Istanbul negotiations have aided the process.

Erdoğan expressed optimism that Azerbaijan-Armenia talks could yield enduring peace, benefiting both Türkiye and Russia.

The pair exchanged views on Israel's attacks in Gaza and Syria's reconstruction, emphasizing the need to preserve its territorial integrity and political unity.

Erdoğan met Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at his hotel, where they discussed enhancing Türkiye-Pakistan ties and regional issues.

Erdoğan said both countries are working to boost cooperation in trade, energy, defense, and security. He welcomed the growing relations between Pakistan and the Turkish Cyprus, commending the solidarity shown.

He criticized Israel's policies in Gaza, stating Türkiye aligns with Pakistan in opposition and will coordinate efforts.

Erdoğan stressed that Syria's unity and territorial integrity are vital for Türkiye, rejecting any destabilizing actions.

At the Meijiang Convention Center, Erdoğan conferred with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on bilateral relations and broader developments.

Erdoğan remarked that energy cooperation serves mutual interests and that Türkiye supports Iran's nuclear negotiations.Erdoğan also discussed bilateral ties with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, along with regional and global topics.

He emphasized coordinating future regional projects and advancing collaboration in energy and transport.

Erdoğan praised progress in the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and pledged Türkiye's ongoing support.In talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,

Erdoğan addressed Türkiye-Armenia relations amid efforts for lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

He voiced satisfaction with Armenia-Azerbaijan advancements, reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to regional peace, stability, and development, while exploring steps to improve Türkiye-Armenia cooperation.Following his meetings, President Erdoğan departed Tianjin for Türkiye.