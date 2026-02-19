UN says Israeli actions raising 'ethnic cleansing' fears in West Bank, Gaza

UN says Israeli actions raising 'ethnic cleansing' fears in West Bank, Gaza

GENEVA
UN says Israeli actions raising ethnic cleansing fears in West Bank, Gaza

Palestinian women look on as Israeli bulldozers demolish an apartment building belonging to the Salhab family near the Israeli settlement of Hagai, south of the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, on Feb. 18, 2026.

Israel's increased attacks and forcible transfers of Palestinians "raise concerns over ethnic cleansing" in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, the United Nations said on Feb 19.

The U.N. human rights office said the cumulative impact of Israel's military conduct during the war in Gaza, plus its blockade of the territory, had inflicted living conditions "increasingly incompatible with Palestinians' continued existence as a group in Gaza.”

"Intensified attacks, the methodical destruction of entire neighborhoods and the denial of humanitarian assistance appeared to aim at a permanent demographic shift in Gaza,” the office said in a report.

"This, together with forcible transfers, which appear to aim at permanent displacement, raise concerns over ethnic cleansing in Gaza and the West Bank."

The report looked at Nov. 1, 2024, to Oct. 31, 2025.

In the occupied West Bank and annexed East Jerusalem, the report said the "systematic use of unlawful force" by Israeli security forces, "widespread" arbitrary detention and the "extensive unlawful demolition" of Palestinian homes was being carried out to "systematically discriminate, oppress, control and dominate the Palestinian people.”

"These violations were "altering the character, status and demographic composition of the occupied West Bank, raising serious concerns of ethnic cleansing,” it said.

In Gaza, the report condemned the continued killing and maiming of "unprecedented numbers of civilians", the spread of famine, and destruction of the "remaining civilian infrastructure.”

During the 12 months covered in the report, at least 463 Palestinians, including 157 children, starved to death in Gaza, it said.

"Palestinians faced the inhumane choice of either starving to death or risking being killed while trying to get food," said the report.

"The situation of famine and malnutrition was the direct result of actions taken by the Israeli government," with the deaths and suffering from hunger "foreseeable and repeatedly foretold.”

Across the reporting period, Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups continued to hold Israeli and foreign hostages as "bargaining tools.”

The rights office said the hostages' treatment amounted to war crimes.

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs
LATEST NEWS

  1. US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

    US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

  2. Trump says weighing strike on Iran as Tehran says draft deal coming soon

    Trump says weighing strike on Iran as Tehran says draft deal coming soon

  3. Erdoğan says renewables reach 62 pct of installed capacity

    Erdoğan says renewables reach 62 pct of installed capacity

  4. EU steel exports to US plummet 30 percent after Trump tariffs

    EU steel exports to US plummet 30 percent after Trump tariffs

  5. Russian deputy foreign minister named as ambassador to Türkiye

    Russian deputy foreign minister named as ambassador to Türkiye
Recommended
US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs
Trump says weighing strike on Iran as Tehran says draft deal coming soon

Trump says weighing strike on Iran as Tehran says draft deal coming soon
Cyprus abandoned airport to become shared heritage site

Cyprus' abandoned airport to become shared heritage site
Saudi Arabia may enrich uranium under proposed US deal

Saudi Arabia may enrich uranium under proposed US deal
Ex-South Korea leader apologizes for martial law crisis

Ex-South Korea leader apologizes for martial law crisis
UN calls for scam center clampdown

UN calls for scam center clampdown
Trump says hes ordering release of data on UFOs and aliens

Trump says he's ordering release of data on UFOs and aliens
WORLD US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday that Donald Trump exceeded his authority in imposing a swath of tariffs that upended global trade, blocking a key tool the president has wielded to impose his economic agenda.

ECONOMY EU steel exports to US plummet 30 percent after Trump tariffs

EU steel exports to US plummet 30 percent after Trump tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump's hefty duties on steel have caused European exports to the United States to plummet by a third since July 2025, an industry group said Friday, calling for a "balanced" U.S.-EU tariff deal.
SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray pushed Juventus to the brink of elimination from the Champions League in a wild 5-2 comeback win in Istanbul on Tuesday.

﻿