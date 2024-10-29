Erdoğan emphasizes Türkiye’s historic legacy, calls for unity on Republic Day

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized the importance of internal unity and resilience in Türkiye's 101st Republic Day speech on Oct. 29, pledging that Türkiye will resist regional "insidious games" and pursue its "honorable struggle" for stability.

At a special ceremony in the Presidential Complex, Erdoğan commemorated the 101st anniversary of the Turkish Republic’s founding by honoring those who fought for independence, particularly modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. In his address, he asserted that the Republic of Türkiye, with centuries-old roots, represents more than its 101-year lifespan, embodying a continuity of statehood that dates back thousands of years.

In his address, Erdoğan highlighted Türkiye's legacy as the successor to centuries-old states, countering perceptions of Türkiye as a young nation. "Our Republic was founded as a continuation of our long state tradition," Erdoğan noted. "It is a regime symbolizing a new beginning rather than a new state.”

Reflecting on the nation’s storied past, Erdoğan emphasized that Türkiye’s struggles and sacrifices have shaped a strong identity and a global influence. He urged citizens to look forward rather than dwell on past grievances, inviting them to join a vision of the "Turkish Century" that centers on Türkiye’s political and economic development.

Calling unity essential in a time of rapid global change, Erdoğan stressed that political, social, and economic issues need to be addressed swiftly. He argued that this path forward would be strengthened by collective support for the People’s Alliance initiatives, symbolizing a renewed era.

Drawing on the historic spirit of the Turkish Independence War, Erdoğan evoked the determination that led to key victories against occupying forces in Türkiye’s War of Independence. “We are entering a new period of strength built not on our ashes, but on our ambition and determination," he stated. "Like our predecessors, we will not retreat in the face of regional games and dark scenarios."

Erdoğan concluded by calling on all Turkish citizens, regardless of background, to unite in building the future, inspired by a shared love of country. “Let us turn our differences into the mortar and iron for the construction of the Turkish Century,” he said. The president celebrated Republic Day by encouraging a collective commitment to Türkiye’s success, stating that “there is no pause until we achieve our goals for this century.”

President vows to use all means to end terrorism

Erdoğan vowed to deploy all available resources to combat terrorism, reiterating his government’s commitment to eliminating threats in early hours on Oct. 29.

"We are not complacent about eliminating the threat of terrorism at its source. Wherever we detect a threat to our country, no one can stop us from eliminating it," Erdoğan said at an event in the capital Ankara.

The event included the official handover of the Gökbey, Türkiye's first domestically produced general-purpose helicopter by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), to the gendarmerie.

It took place at the TUSAŞ premises, recently the scene of a terrorist attack by PKK.

"Such treacherous attacks can never break, regress or divert our determination and resolve in the fight against terrorism. We will not hesitate to use all means to end terrorism," Erdoğan said.

“We have dealt heavy blows to the separatist terrorist organization. We do not let the terrorists nesting beyond the border breathe... We will continue this multidimensional struggle until we reach our goal of a country and region free of terrorism."

The assailants arrived at the TUSAŞ headquarters on the outskirts of Ankara in a taxi they commandeered after killing its driver.

Armed with assault rifles, they set off explosives and opened fire, killing five people. Twenty others were injured in the attack.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya named the assailants as Mine Sevjin Alçiçek and Ali Örek and identified them as PKK members.

"We will not come to the games of terror barons and their bosses. Our 40 years of experience has shown us that the main goal of terrorism is to dynamite the brotherhood of the nation," Erdoğan added.

"All 85 million of us will live in unity, solidarity and brotherhood in these lands for many more centuries, God willing, as we have done before."

The president labeled the TUSAŞ attack as PKK's "last gasp."

"There is no place for terror and violence in the future of our country. Our state is stronger than the packs of murderers and their big brothers who hold the leash," he stated.

Erdoğan's speech came after a visit to Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, to mark the Turkish Republic's 101st anniversary.

He led a delegation of state officials to Anıtkabir for the Republic Day celebrations.

"At a time when regional borders are again being drawn with blood and tears as they were a century ago, we are taking all measures to protect our homeland and nation's security," Erdoğan wrote in his message in Anıtkabir's special book.