Erdoğan dismisses allegations of gang leader, vows justice

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on May 26 dismissed notorious gang leader Sedat Peker's claims and vowed to seek justice while defending Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu.

Speaking to ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) lawmakers, in his first public address of the issue, Erdoğan said the goal of Peker's videos was to harm Turkey.

"We know that disturbances to the atmosphere of peace and trust provided in our country are behind the attacks targeting our Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu. We stand with our interior minister in his fight with criminal and terrorist groups," said the president.

The target of these attacks is not our interior minister but rather efforts to build a great and powerful Turkey, said Erdoğan.

"The targeting of our friend Binali Yıldırım, who served as state minister, prime minister, and parliament speaker, and also served as chairman of our party, is another sign that shows the real intentions," he said.

The government would chase organized crime criminals all over the world, bring them home and hand them to the law in order to thwart these "games," he said.

Earlier this week, Soylu responded to the questions about claims made by Peker, who is believed to be residing in the United Arab Emirates.

“There is an economic attack against Turkey. They want Turkey’s economy to shrink and lose its capability to maneuver. I am not the subject. Turkey is the subject of an operation,” Soylu said in a televised interview late May 24.

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli on May 25 also vowed support to Soylu and urged for taking judicial action against the ringleader.

“If there is indeed a crime, if this crime is proven, if criminals are determined with objective evidence and documents, the address is the independent Turkish courts… There is no need to be afraid of this,” Bahçeli said, speaking at the MHP's parliamentary group meeting.

'Fourth judicial reform package to be submitted soon'

Meanwhile, Erdoğan also announced that Turkey’s fourth judicial reform package will soon be submitted to lawmakers.

“The fourth judicial package, which constitutes a new link in our reform efforts, will be submitted to our parliament soon," he said.

The fourth package will include some "very important" innovations to help the public deal with the administrative judiciary and to enhance guarantees in criminal proceedings, he said.

"Right afterward, we will roll up our sleeves for the fifth judicial package," Erdoğan added.

​​​​​​​On continuing efforts to draw up a new constitution to replace Turkey’s coup-era charter, he said: “A new constitution will come out of the nation's conscience and views, and it will be the most valuable legacy that we will leave to future generations.”

Erdoğan declared last November that his administration would enact sweeping reforms in the economy and judiciary with new steps to raise the standards of democratic rights and freedoms.