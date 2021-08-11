Erdoğan discusses ties, regional matters with Georgian, African leaders

ANKARA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Aug. 10 held separate phone calls with the presidents of Georgia, Senegal, Djibouti, and Nigeria, discussing regional issues and bilateral ties with each.

In his call with his Georgian counterpart Salome Zourabichvili, Erdoğan told him that the two countries could work on joint energy and transportation projects, taking advantage of new opportunities that emerged in the region, said Turkey's Directorate of Communications.

In later phone calls, Erdoğan also spoke to Senegalese President Macky Sall, Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh, and President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria.

He also expressed to all four leaders his thanks for their countries' solidarity with Turkey in its battle against forest fires burning in the country's southern regions, the directorate added.

