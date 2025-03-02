Erdoğan: Türkiye now a regional playmaker

ISTANBUL
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on March 1 that Türkiye has emerged as a key regional power, positioning itself as a "playmaker" rather than a passive actor in global affairs.

"Today, there is a Türkiye that is strong, powerful, effective and has long arms in every field," Erdoğan said at an event in Istanbul marking the start of Ramadan.

The "iftar" dinner, a fast-breaking evening meal of Muslims in Ramadan, brought him together with the relatives of fallen soldiers.

"It is a country that has become the hope of not only its citizens but also the oppressed and victimized around the world," he said. “There is a very different Türkiye that is not being played, but is a playmaker in its region and beyond, and is foiling the insidious and dirty games targeting it.”

His remarks came after jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan issued a statement calling on the terror group to lay down arms and dissolve itself.

Addressing concerns of families of fallen and veteran soldiers, Erdoğan said Turkey remains committed to eradicating terrorism.

"We always keep our iron fist ready in case the hand we extend is left in the air or bitten," he said. "If promises are not kept, if the process is manipulated with stalling tactics, neglect or deceit, it will not be our fault. We will continue our operations until the last terrorist is eliminated."

Erdoğan said his government will prioritize dialogue and mutual respect over conflict and division while maintaining Türkiye's national interests.

"Whatever step we take, we are taking it for Türkiye's future," he said. "We aim to free our country from economic, political and social constraints. I urge my nation, especially the relatives of martyrs and our veterans, to view recent developments in this light."

Türkiye remains one of the most capable countries in counterterrorism operations both domestically and abroad, Erdoğan said, adding that his administration is focused on launching "a strong start to the Century of Türkiye."

"When we achieve a terror-free Türkiye, no one will be able to stand in our way," he said. "There is nothing in this initiative that would dishonor the memory of our martyrs, cause sorrow or bring shame — and there never will be."

Meanwhile, PKK declared a ceasefire on March 1 after the landmark call by Öcalan.

"In order to pave the way for the implementation of leader Apo's call for peace and democratic society, we are declaring a ceasefire effective from today," PKK said in a statement, referring to Öcalan.

Alongside the ceasefire, the terror group announced its plan to initiate direct negotiations.

Öcalan's historic statement was read by the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) at a televised event on Feb. 27.

