Erdoğan criticizes boycott calls, announces 9-day holiday for Eid

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan condemned what he described as "irresponsible boycott calls" targeting businesses and industries, stating that his administration would not allow politicians to endanger Türkiye’s economy.

"We will not give credit to reckless politicians who seek to disrupt traders, bankrupt industrialists, and sabotage entrepreneurs with irresponsible boycott calls," Erdoğan said. "We will not leave any company or individual contributing to Türkiye’s economy at their mercy."

He also drew a historical parallel, referring to past attempts to divide capital based on political preferences.

"Just as those who tried to categorize businesses by color on February 28 lost, those who now openly threaten media organizations by naming them one by one will also lose," he stated.

Erdoğan also stated that the public holiday for Eid al-Fitr would be extended to nine days, allowing families more time to celebrate together.

"We want families to fully enjoy the holiday and spend quality time with their children. For this reason, we have declared administrative leave for public employees for the three days following Eid," he said.

'We will stand by Palestine until the end'

Erdoğan on later Wednesday condemned Israel for its ongoing military attacks on Gaza, accusing Israel of deliberately targeting health workers and systematically demolishing buildings in the besieged territory.

“Emboldened by the silence of Western countries, Israel insists on its genocide policy even in the month of Ramadan,” Erdoğan said. He confirmed that more than 70 Palestinians were killed in the latest wave of attacks.

Reaffirming Türkiye’s unwavering support, Erdoğan vowed, "We will continue to stand by our Palestinian brothers and sisters until the very end."