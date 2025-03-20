Erdoğan convenes top security board amid efforts for terror-free Türkiye

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan chaired the top security board on March 20, during which in-depth discussions on efforts to create a terror-free Türkiye were discussed, with Ankara issuing calls for PKK to announce the exact timetable of its disbandment and dissolvement.

The National Security Council (MGK) was convened under the leadership of President Erdoğan and with the participation of senior civilian, military and intelligence officials. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defense Minister Yaşar Güler also attended the meeting.

The officials discussed Türkiye’s efforts to resolve the four-decade terror problem after PKK announced that it will dissolve and disband itself in line with a historic call by PKK’s jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan on February 27.

“The terror organizations and all of their affiliates should without delay announce the date when it will hold its convention during which the decision to dissolve itself, lay down arms and hand over its weapons will be taken,” sources at the Defense Ministry told reporters on March 20.

The Communication Directorate released a statement following a recent high-level security meeting, outlining key discussions on counterterrorism efforts and international developments.

According to the statement shared on social media, the meeting covered ongoing domestic and cross-border operations against terrorist organizations, including PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG, FETÖ, and DAESH. Officials provided updates on measures taken to safeguard national unity, security, and stability.

The latest developments in the Palestinian issue were also discussed, with officials highlighting the urgent need for Israel to end its ongoing policies of genocide, occupation, and aggression. Türkiye stressed the importance of an immediate return to a ceasefire regime and the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to the region.

In the meantime, spokesman of the Defense Ministry Commodore Zeki Aktürk informed on March 20 that 21 terrorists were eliminated in anti-terror operations that took place in the past week.

Another issue the MGK will discuss was the situation in Syria especially after the new administration in Damascus signed a deal with YPG for the latter’s joining the new Syrian army.

Defense Ministry sources recalled that a high-level delegation composed of Foreign Minister Fidan, Defense Minister Güler and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief İbrahim Kalın paid a visit to Syria to discuss the details of the agreement and express Ankara’s expectations and reservations.

“Our contacts with the Syrian administration for the development of Syria’s defense capacity, its reconstruction and development through cooperation in various fields including military, economic, humanitarian, political and industry, continue,” said the sources.

Informing that Türkiye and Syria may appoint military councils to each other for swiftly detecting the needs and ways to meet them, the sources underlined, stressing that Türkiye has made clear that it will stand with the Syrian people and government.

On recently intensified talks between Türkiye and the European Union over building a new European security architecture, the sources stressed that Ankara would continue to contribute to European security as a member of NATO and the Organization of Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).