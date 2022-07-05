Erdoğan congratulates AKP’s ‘Dodurga victory’

ÇANKIRI – Demirören News Agency

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shared his congratulations on his social media account after Hasan Hüseyin Kaşıkcı, the candidate of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) won the mayoral election according to unofficial results, held in the central Anatolian province of Çankırı’s Dodurga, which gained the status of a town again after 8 years.

“I congratulate our AKP and People’s Alliance, which won the elections held in the Dodurga town of Orta district of Çankırı by a wide margin, with 87.02 percent, and wish the results to be beneficial for our town. I convey my greetings and affection to all the people in Dodurga,” Erdoğan said.

“We have worked hard for the election together with our town, district and province organizations since the day we entered the election atmosphere.”

“We would like to especially thank the people of Dodurga and also everyone who contributed to this election,” said Kaşıkcı, after the election results were announced.

“As before, from now on we will strive to provide better service by working harder, reaching all people and collaborating with you to deliver this service until 2024 in the best way possible,” he added.

Dodurga town of the Orta district of Çankırı became a village again in 2014 when its population fell below 2,000.

In the lawsuit filed by the municipality in this process which concluded on April 1, it was decided to preserve the town status of the Dodurga village, with a population of over 2,000, and to hold an election for the mayor.