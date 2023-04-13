Erdoğan confident over victory in first round of presidential race

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has expressed his confidence that he will win the presidential elections in the first round by securing 50 percent of votes, stressing that he is observing the people’s massive attention towards him in the public rallies and other meetings.

“I am the one who understands the language of people [attending the rallies]. They tell us ‘Go ahead.’ That is what I see in the meetings. I am of the belief that my people will finish [these elections] without causing any difficulty,” Erdoğan said in a television interview with CNN Türk late on April 12.

Türkiye will go to simultaneous presidential and parliamentary polls on May 14 and Erdoğan will race against three presidential candidates including his strongest rival, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the joint candidate of the oppositional Nation Alliance.

Erdoğan stressed that along with observations from the rallies, public opinion surveys also show that he is winning against his competitors. “I saw this determination during my rallies in Bağcılar, Pendik as well as in the earthquake-hit region. We have a team, and all my friends will be in the field. I will, on the other hand, join the inauguration ceremonies,” he said.

On a question, Erdoğan underlined that the Turkish people also understand the importance of the incoming elections for the future of Türkiye, underlining “These elections on May 14 are of vital importance for us to realize our vision for the Century of Türkiye.”

Slamming the opposition for trying to block the making of the Century of Türkiye, he accused his rivals of not having any concrete project, ideal or vision for the future of the country. “This is why these elections are very important. I believe that our citizens have really understood this as well,” he suggested.

President Erdoğan also criticized the oppositional alliance for partnering with the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) who is facing the risk of permanent closure due to its alleged links to the terror organization, PKK.

The HDP has declared that it is a part of the oppositional alliance by not appointing its own presidential candidate, Erdoğan said, “Therefore this terror organization is also a partner of this oppositional [alliance] table.”

“My people will break this plot. It will not leave this country to the hands of this visionless opposition and won’t allow the domination of terror organizations,” he added.

A message to the West

On a question about the fact that Türkiye’s polls are being closely followed by the international community, Erdoğan said “It is important in regard to Türkiye’s place in the world.”

The West has some calculations over Türkiye, the president stressed, “Türkiye will convey a message to the West through these elections. We should carefully assess this message. This country is no longer waiting for the West’s reaction while fighting against terror or shaping its economic policies. We don’t have such a concern.”

Erdoğan argued that the West is saying that it is against Erdoğan’s win in the elections, saying “This position they are taking is in fact targeting our people. My people will break this play on May 14. May 14 will be a sort of breaking point.”

In addition to the West, the Islamic world as well as the African continent are also closely following the Turkish elections, the president noted.