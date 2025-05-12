Erdoğan condemns threats against judiciary

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan condemned threats against the judiciary and its members on May 12.

“We will continue to crack down on those who commit crimes and consider themselves above the law and the state,” Erdoğan said at an event hosted by the Council of State in the capital Ankara.

The president elaborated plans for a new judicial reform package, aimed at tackling the perception of impunity.

"We will not allow the understanding of getting away with [crimes] to take root in society. We are determined to protect the rights of our citizens who obey the law," he said.

"It is a great irresponsibility to target our members of the judiciary, sometimes including their families and children, and to boo them in the squares. Criticisms can be made while maintaining the rules of politeness, but no one can point the finger at the judiciary authorities under the pretext of criticism."

Erdoğan also reaffirmed his administration's ongoing efforts to combat FETÖ, the terror group behind the failed coup attempt in 2016.

“We can prevent the recurrence of pain and betrayal by learning from history,” Erdoğan said. "Otherwise, we would be betraying the oppressed who have pinned their hopes on Türkiye's strengthening. I believe that our judiciary will also show attention and vigilance to this."

The president framed justice as a cornerstone of peace, security, democracy and tranquility.

"Effective, rapid and accessible justice is at the top of our government's priorities. We have implemented many regulations to strengthen the judiciary so far," Erdoğan said.

"We have left the law of the superiors behind and replaced it with the principle of the rule of law. Instead of a judiciary that applauds coups standing up, we have established a judicial regime that gives the putschists the verdict they deserve."

He highlighted the progress made in expanding Türkiye's judicial system, noting the increase in the number of first-instance courts from 146 in 2002 to 233 today. He also pointed out the establishment of regional administrative courts in nine locations to handle appeals more efficiently.