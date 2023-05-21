Erdoğan chides opposition for calling people ‘ignorant’

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has chided the opposition Nation Alliance for calling the people of the country “ignorant,” saying that the opposition has hurt the public sentiments.

The opposition has not respected the will manifested in the ballot box, and has insulted and provoked the nation by calling them “ignorant,” Erdoğan said in a social media post and quoted the lyrics of the famous Turkish folk poet Neşet Ertaş’s folk song in response to opposition’s remarks.

“We made the beautiful folk song of late Neşet Ertaş, one of the symbolic figures of Anatolian wisdom, our guide in politics,” he said.

“A friend cannot be reached if he does not try,” Erdoğan said while quoting the lines from the folk song.

He conveyed that the opposition has looked down on citizens, lynched the earthquake victims, and blamed the people.

“We will all say ‘enough’ to these monuments of arrogance on May 28,” he said.

“We never allowed the ‘bridges of affection’ we established with our noble nation to be shaken,” he stressed.

“As 85 million, we will protect our ballot, our will and our future,” he added.