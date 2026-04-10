Erdoğan calls Türkiye a ‘safe haven’ in regional turmoil

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on April 10 described Türkiye as a “safe haven” amid escalating regional crises and conflicts.

The president made the remarks while receiving Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi and his delegation on the occasion of the 181st anniversary of the Turkish police force.

"I would like to thank all our police officers, who risk their lives for the peace and security of 86 million people with high awareness and dedication," he said.

"In this period when the crisis, tension and conflict in our region are intensifying, our police force plays a major role in Türkiye's emergence as a safe haven."

On April 9, Erdoğan spoke over the phone with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss the two-week temporary ceasefire between the U.S. and the Islamic republic.

According to a presidential readout, Erdoğan said Türkiye has made "intensive efforts" in the process leading to the truce.

The expected talks between Tehran and Washington should be used fully to secure lasting peace and stability, he added.

Erdoğan underlined the importance of "not giving opportunity to those who want to sabotage" the peace process, expressing Ankara's readiness to provide "all possible support in the new phase."

He said Türkiye’s aim is to establish a new climate of common sense and dialogue in the region.

Iran and the U.S. announced a two-week ceasefire on April 7 aimed at paving the way for a final agreement to end the war, which has left thousands dead and wounded since Feb. 28. The first round of formal negotiations is likely to take place in Islamabad on April 11.

For his part, Pezeshkian expressed Tehran's appreciation for "the impressive solidarity of the Turkish people with Iran."

“We appreciate Türkiye’s position in condemning the brutal attacks against Iran," he said during their call.

During their discussion, the leaders also exchanged views on solutions to end the war.

The ceasefire agreement should cover all fronts in the region, including Lebanon, Pezeshkian added.

He also urged the international community and Islamic countries to pressure Israel "to stop aggression and crimes against regional countries, especially Lebanon.”

Iran accepted the ceasefire to preserve regional stability and prevent the expansion of conflicts, Pezeshkian said. "Continuation of the ceasefire depends on the other side’s genuine compliance with its obligations," he added.