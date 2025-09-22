Erdoğan calls Syria talks with Trump 'vital' for region

Erdoğan calls Syria talks with Trump 'vital' for region

NEW YORK
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has described his upcoming meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Syria as crucial for regional stability as world leaders gather in New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

“We have bilateral talks to hold regarding Mr. [Syria's interim leader Ahmad] al-Sharaa... because it concerns the region,” Erdoğan told reporters on Sept. 21 outside the Türkevi Center, Türkiye's diplomatic mission in Manhattan.

Erdoğan is scheduled to address a high-level conference on Palestinian statehood on Sept. 23, an event co-sponsored by France and Saudi Arabia as several Western nations move to formally recognize a Palestinian state.

The conference is aimed at reviving the long-stalled two-state solution envisioning an independent Palestine alongside Israel within secure borders.

“Every step taken in the Middle East is vital for us,” Erdoğan said. “Of course, we need to discuss these with Mr. Trump. It is very, very important.”

Before departing for New York, Erdoğan described this year’s assembly as pivotal, noting that multiple countries are expected to announce recognition of Palestinian statehood.

“We hope these decisions to recognize Palestine will add momentum to the implementation of the two-state solution,” he said.

The United States denied a visa to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, barring him from attending the assembly in person. The General Assembly, however, voted overwhelmingly to allow Abbas to deliver his remarks via video link.

Palestine was granted non-member observer status at the U.N. in 2012 and participates in discussions on the occupied territories. Full U.N. membership requires Security Council approval, where the U.S. holds veto power.

WORLD Macron recognizes Palestinian state at landmark UN summit

Macron recognizes Palestinian state at landmark UN summit

French President Emmanuel Macron officially recognized a Palestinian state at the United Nations on Monday, spurring a wave of Western moves to defy Israel in making the landmark — if symbolic — move.
ECONOMY OECD ups world economic outlook as tariffs contained, for now

OECD ups world economic outlook as tariffs contained, for now

The world economy will grow more than previously forecast this year after absorbing the shock of US President Donald Trump's tariffs, but their full impact remains uncertain, the OECD said Tuesday.
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
