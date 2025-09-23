Erdoğan: Israel pursues policy of mass murder in Gaza

NEW YORK

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has condemned Israel’s military operations in Gaza as a “policy of mass murder” rather than a war, calling for global leaders to stand with Palestinians during his speech at the U.N.'s signature diplomatic week.

"Every single hour — yes, every hour for the past 23 months — a child has been brutally taken from life by Israel in Gaza. These are not simple statistics, my friends; each represents a life, an innocent human being," Erdoğan told the U.N. General Assembly.

He described the violence as unprecedented. "Human history has not witnessed such brutality in the past century," Erdoğan said. "With all due respect, it's the nadir of humanity."

Erdoğan rejected Israeli claims that its operations in Gaza are counterterrorism measures. "There is no war in Gaza. In Gaza, there are not two sides to speak of. On one side stands a regular army wielding the most modern, lethal weaponry; on the other, innocent civilians, innocent children," he said.

"This is a policy of occupation, forced displacement, exile, genocide, or, more precisely, a policy of mass murder, carried out under the pretext of the Oct. 7 incident."

The president accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of expansionism and undermining regional stability.

"Moreover, Israel does not confine itself to Gaza and the West Bank. It attacks Syria, Iran, Yemen and Lebanon, threatening peace across the entire region," he said.

Erdoğan also warned that the attacks, which "disturb conscientious Jews as well," represent a "state of madness" fueling anti-Semitism worldwide.

"I am addressing all heads of state and government with sincerity:

The day is today. Today is the day to stand firmly alongside the oppressed Palestinians in the name of humanity," he said.

In addition, Erdoğan praised countries that have recognized a Palestinian state and called on others to follow suit.

Palestinian cause a 'global issue'

In his second day in New York, Erdoğan joined a conference co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia and delivered a statement to congratulate France and other Western powers that formally recognized the State of Palestine.

Describing the moves as an extremely significant and historic step, Erdoğan said, "We wish we could see Palestinian President [Mahmoud] Abbas of among us here today. Nevertheless, I find it extremely valuable that all the participants speaking today are also serving as the voice of the Palestinian people."

The president stressed that the Palestinian cause has become a global issue. “In Europe, in Asia, in the Americas, in Africa, we are witnessing people chanting ‘Free Palestine’ on streets, on social media or in the press more than ever before now," he added.

On the same day, Erdoğan attended an investment conference held in sectoral roundtable format by the Türkiye-U.S. Business Council at the Turkish House, Türkiye's diplomatic mission in Manhattan.

"We surpassed $35 billion last year. America ranks second among the countries to which we export the most, and fifth among the ones from which we import the most. The 100-billion-dollar trade volume goal, which we set with my treasured friend Mr. Trump in 2019, continues to be our common goal," Erdoğan told the event.

Erdoğan also said he and Trump will discuss strengthening trade and defense industry ties during their bilateral meeting on Sept. 25 in Washington.

Erdoğan meets UN chief

On the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, Erdoğan met Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, according to the Turkish presidency.

Their talks focused on Israel’s assault on Gaza as well as wider regional and global issues. Erdoğan told Guterres that Israeli aggression threatened not only Palestinians but also regional and global peace, and stressed the need for greater international pressure to ensure uninterrupted humanitarian access to Gaza.

He also highlighted Türkiye’s efforts to help end the war in Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of an immediate ceasefire and intensified work toward a lasting peace.

Erdogan further underlined the need for reform of the United Nations system, saying Türkiye stood ready to contribute to such efforts. The challenges faced by the world in recent years, he added, had underscored the importance of safeguarding international peace.