Erdoğan calls on SDF to follow integration deal in talks with Sharaa

NEW YORK
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met Syria’s leader Ahmad al-Sharaa on Sept. 24 in New York, urging full compliance by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) with a deal integrating them into state institutions.

According to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, the meeting at the Turkish House, Türkiye's diplomatic mission in Manhattan, focused on bilateral ties with Syria and broader regional issues. Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Turkish intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın also attended.

Erdoğan said Türkiye is closely monitoring developments in Syria and will continue increasing its support. He called for the lifting of all sanctions on Syria and voiced support for initiatives that "respect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."

An agreement announced on March 10 stresses Syria’s territorial integrity while incorporating the SDF into official state structures.

A lightning insurgent offensive led by Sharaa ousted Bashar al-Assad in last December and brought nearly 14 years of civil war to an end.

His transitional government formed in January has since focused on political and economic reforms, social unity and broader international ties.

Under the Turkish government’s ongoing "terror-free Türkiye" initiative, PKK first declared a ceasefire, then announced its decision to disband and disarm.

PKK is listed as a terror group by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union. Ankara says the disarmament decision also applies to YPG, which it regards as PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

Turkish officials have repeatedly called on the YPG-led SDF to comply with the agreement to integrate into Syria's new army.

Erdoğan, in New York for the 80th U.N. General Assembly, also met French President Emmanuel Macron later in the day at the U.N. headquarters.

A readout said their discussion covered bilateral relations, regional and global issues, and cooperation in trade, energy and the defense industry.

Erdoğan highlighted Türkiye’s efforts to advance peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and welcomed France’s recognition of the State of Palestine.

He stressed close coordination with Paris on efforts to pressure Israel over the two-state solution and discussed concerns about rising xenophobia and hate crimes in Europe, the readout said.

Also attending the closed-door meeting were Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and Kalın.

On Sept. 25, Erdoğan traveled to Washington to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

 

Storms disrupt sea travel across western Türkiye
