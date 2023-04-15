Erdoğan calls for new constitution embracing all people

Erdoğan calls for new constitution embracing all people

DİYARBAKIR
The Turkish president on April 14 called for the creation of a new constitution for the country that stands up for the public’s hopes and dreams.

"Let's make a new, civil, libertarian constitution that embraces the dreams of all the people of this country. This is a call for all 85 million (people in Türkiye)," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told a groundbreaking ceremony for houses and the handover of over 1,400 houses and 17 shops in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır.

Erdoğan spoke of thousands of killings by the terrorist group PKK, saying the group’s interest is not the Kurdish people, as they are "murderers and terrorists."

"They are not interested in Diyarbakir. They work for the interest of whoever backs them," he added.

Erdoğan also met with earthquake victims in Diyarbakır during an iftar dinner.

Speaking at the dinner, Erdoğan noted that they, together with all the institutions, municipalities, NGOs and humanitarians, were striving to meet the needs and heal the wounds of Diyarbakır, and said: “We broke the ground for post-earthquake houses yesterday in Malatya, and today in Diyarbakır. We will inshallah build a total of 16,500 residences and 2,360 village houses in Diyarbakır. We will make you live in your new homes by building a total of 18,860 residences and village houses in Diyarbakır. We will not leave our city until we remove all the traces of the disaster, and until our city returns to its normal life.”

