Erdoğan calls for civilian, libertarian constitution

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has expressed his desire to liberate Türkiye from its current constitution, which he claims is a remnant of a coup d’état, and underlined the need for a civilian, libertarian and inclusive constitution that will be embraced by all segments of Turkish society.

“We, together, want to liberate our country from its current constitution, which is the product of a coup d’état. We want our journey in the second century of our republic to be guided by a civilian, libertarian and inclusive constitution that is embraced by all segments of the society,” Erdoğan said in his address following the cabinet meeting at the presidential complex on June 14.

The president acknowledged the results of the May elections, stating that the introduction of the presidential system of government will bring numerous benefits in the coming years.

According to Erdoğan, the elections have placed Türkiye in a new league, creating a political atmosphere conducive to achieving a civilian constitution. He highlighted the strength of Turkish democracy, stating that the nation is now capable of removing the remaining shackles that hinder progress.

The president called for unity and collaboration with the ruling People’s Alliance to draft a new constitution that reflects the aspirations of all Turkish citizens. The new vision guided by a civilian, libertarian and inclusive constitution aims to lead Türkiye into its second century with confidence and progress, he said.

He pledged to accelerate progress towards national goals, realize long-held dreams more quickly, implement projects and plans within shorter timeframes, overcome challenges and setbacks more easily and increase services that resonate with citizens.

Erdoğan also emphasized a more determined fight against both domestic and international terrorist organizations, a bolder defense of Türkiye’s rights on the global stage, and a stronger commitment to regional peace and stability. He reiterated his dedication to democracy, rights and freedoms, aiming to elevate the country to the level of contemporary civilizations.

“Türkiye is expanding area of influence beyond its borders,” the president said, noting that the recent elections garnered significant attention worldwide.

He also highlighted the admiration and affection millions of people have for the country, with many envisioning their future connected to the nation.

Erdoğan expressed satisfaction with the support and interest shown during his inauguration and subsequent foreign visits.