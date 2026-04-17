Erdoğan calls for ceasefire momentum, warns of wider conflicts in Mideast

Erdoğan calls for ceasefire momentum, warns of wider conflicts in Mideast

ANTALYA
Erdoğan calls for ceasefire momentum, warns of wider conflicts in Mideast

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on April 17 urged world powers to capitalize on the fragile ceasefire between Iran and the United States, warning that failure to reform the international system could lead to wider conflicts.

“The window of opportunity opened by the ceasefire must be seized,” Erdoğan said at the opening of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, adding that global actors should not allow diplomacy to collapse back into confrontation.

“No matter how deep the disagreements may be, weapons must not be allowed to replace words again, and bloody conflict must not be allowed to replace negotiations in resolving them,” he said at the high-level gathering in the Mediterranean resort city, stressing the need for sustained negotiations over military escalation.

Erdoğan also issued warnings about regional flashpoints, saying, “We must not allow Israel to be dynamited,” in reference to escalating tensions in the Middle East and ongoing conflict dynamics involving Israel and its neighbors.

Addressing global energy security concerns regarding the situation of the Strait of Hormuz, he added, "If one side of Hormuz is Iran, the other is Oman. The Gulf states' right to access the open seas should not be restricted. The main goal is to ensure freedom of navigation based on established rules and to keep Hormuz open to commercial vessels."

He painted a bleak picture of the global order, saying, “The world is in a slum crisis,” and argued that the current international system is failing to manage rising instability.

“If the system is not reformed, bigger conflicts will come,” Erdoğan warned, calling for structural changes to global governance to prevent further escalation of wars and crises.

"To see the scale of the crisis, one only needs to look at Gaza after Oct. 7 [2023]. Mechanisms tasked with protecting human rights and global security remain ineffective, and often indifferent, in the face of the most severe attacks," he said.

"To view what is happening in Gaza solely as a humanitarian tragedy is insufficient. The genocide in Gaza clearly demonstrates what the current system allows."

The diplomacy forum brings together diplomats, leaders and policymakers from dozens of countries amid overlapping global crises, including wars, fragile ceasefires and rising geopolitical rivalry.

Erdoğan used his address to position Türkiye as a mediator in regional disputes, emphasizing dialogue, de-escalation and sustained diplomatic engagement over military confrontation.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan meets British, Russian counterparts at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Fidan meets British, Russian counterparts at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan meets British, Russian counterparts at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

    Fidan meets British, Russian counterparts at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

  2. Fidan says Israel using security as a pretext to acquire 'more land'

    Fidan says Israel using security as a pretext to acquire 'more land'

  3. Şimşek says regional integration, new corridors vital in uncertain world

    Şimşek says regional integration, new corridors vital in uncertain world

  4. US extends sanctions waiver on purchases of Russian oil

    US extends sanctions waiver on purchases of Russian oil

  5. Australia, Japan ink multibillion dollar warship deal

    Australia, Japan ink multibillion dollar warship deal
Recommended
Fidan meets British, Russian counterparts at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Fidan meets British, Russian counterparts at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Fidan says Israel using security as a pretext to acquire more land

Fidan says Israel using security as a pretext to acquire 'more land'
South Korea says Türkiye ties expanding from defense to energy, technology

South Korea says Türkiye ties expanding from defense to energy, technology
Erdoğan steps up sideline diplomacy at Antalya forum

Erdoğan steps up sideline diplomacy at Antalya forum
Fidan hosts four-nation meeting at Antalya forum as ceasefire efforts continue

Fidan hosts four-nation meeting at Antalya forum as ceasefire efforts continue
US envoy says Türkiye is not a country to ‘be messed with’

US envoy says Türkiye is not a country to ‘be messed with’
WORLD Europes far right gathers in Milan after Orban defeat

Europe's far right gathers in Milan after Orban defeat

Far-right leaders from Europe gather in Milan Saturday for a rally against irregular immigration and Brussels bureaucracy, the first since the electoral defeat of nationalist Viktor Orban in Hungary.
ECONOMY Şimşek says regional integration, new corridors vital in uncertain world

Şimşek says regional integration, new corridors vital in uncertain world

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said Türkiye could not detach itself from either its neighbors or global supply chains, arguing that the right response to a more fragmented world was not isolation but risk reduction, diversification and stronger regional integration.
SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿