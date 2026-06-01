Buca mayor detained in latest crackdown on CHP-run municipalities

Buca mayor detained in latest crackdown on CHP-run municipalities

İZMİR
Buca mayor detained in latest crackdown on CHP-run municipalities

 

Authorities on June 1 issued detention warrants for 62 individuals, including Görkem Duman, the mayor of İzmir’s Buca district, as part of an anti-corruption investigation in the latest crackdown on opposition-run municipalities.

In a simultaneous early-morning operation, Duman and former Buca Mayor Erhan Kılıç were among those detained.

Of the 62 suspects, 53 were taken into custody, while three were already in prison and six others were reported to be on the run.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the suspects are accused of forming a criminal organization, bribery and irregularities in zoning practices in the district of the western province.

The statement also alleged that some individuals who reported on the municipality or shared content on social media were assaulted.

In a similar operation carried out at Buca Municipality in February, 26 people were detained, seven of whom were later jailed pending trial.

In May, Güzelbahçe Mayor Mustafa Günay was also arrested and suspended from duty in İzmir.

Buca Mayor Duman entered political life in 2018 through the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and quickly rose to become deputy chair of the party’s İzmir provincial branch.

He was elected mayor of Buca in the March 31, 2024 local elections, securing around 42 percent of the vote.

Since the 2024 local elections, mayors in more than 30 provinces and districts, including Istanbul, Adana, Bursa and Antalya, have been arrested or removed from office.

A series of investigations over the past year have targeted municipalities governed by the CHP, with Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu imprisoned since March 2025.

The CHP says the arrest of İmamoğlu and legal actions against other opposition mayors are politically motivated.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues

Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues

    Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues

  2. Rubio says Iran's Khamenei alive and 'increasingly engaging'

    Rubio says Iran's Khamenei alive and 'increasingly engaging'

  3. Trump names inexperienced ally as intelligence director

    Trump names inexperienced ally as intelligence director

  4. Türkiye, seven countries condemn Al-Aqsa raids

    Türkiye, seven countries condemn Al-Aqsa raids

  5. Trump plans to attend NATO summit in Ankara: Fidan

    Trump plans to attend NATO summit in Ankara: Fidan
Recommended
Türkiye, seven countries condemn Al-Aqsa raids

Türkiye, seven countries condemn Al-Aqsa raids
Trump plans to attend NATO summit in Ankara: Fidan

Trump plans to attend NATO summit in Ankara: Fidan
Özel rallies CHP lawmakers behind convention push in disputed session

Özel rallies CHP lawmakers behind convention push in disputed session
Erdoğan says government not involved in CHP dispute

Erdoğan says government not involved in CHP dispute
Turkish top diplomat to hold talks in Indonesia

Turkish top diplomat to hold talks in Indonesia
Bahçeli calls on appeals court to make swift decision on CHP case

Bahçeli calls on appeals court to make swift decision on CHP case
Over 86 pct of Türkiye’s population remains physically inactive: Data

Over 86 pct of Türkiye’s population remains physically inactive: Data
WORLD Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues

Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues

 President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed relations between Türkiye and the Netherlands, as well as regional and global issues, in a phone call with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, the Turkish Communications Directorate said.
ECONOMY Australia says wheat crop set to plunge

Australia says wheat crop set to plunge

Australia's wheat crop is set to fall by more than a quarter this season, a government report said Tuesday, as farmers face dry conditions and a surge in fuel and fertiliser prices fed by conflict in the Middle East.
SPORTS Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

 Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella on May 18 announced a 35-man provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup, banking on a blend of elite youth and veteran stars to mark the nation’s first appearance at the global tournament in 24 years.  
﻿