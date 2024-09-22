Erdoğan likens Israel to 'terrorist organization'

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sharply criticized Israel on Sept. 21, accusing it of acting like a "terrorist organization" in its ongoing attacks on Gaza.

"Once again, unfortunately, Israel is not organizing attacks like a state, but like a terrorist organization," Erdoğan said at Atatürk Airport ahead of his trip to the U.S. for a U.N. General Assembly meeting.

Erdoğan referenced recent electronic device explosions across Lebanon, which appeared to be the culmination of a monthslong operation by Israel to target Hezbollah members.

"[Israel] has clearly and explicitly demonstrated through digital attacks that it has no civilian sensitivities and that it will try every means to achieve its goals," Erdoğan said.

Over two days, pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah detonated, wounding and even crippling some fighters, but also maiming civilians connected to the group’s social branches.

Erdoğan is scheduled to address the General Assembly on Sept. 24.

“We will have an intense meeting and discussion traffic in the United States. There, we will share our views on the issues on the agenda of our region and humanity,” he said.

“In particular, I will touch upon the genocide in Gaza and the common steps that can be taken against Israel's aggressive policies.”

He underscored the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“Hunger, thirst, lack of basic food and medical supplies are worsening the situation on the ground,” Erdoğan said.

“The Israeli government has turned Gaza into a Nazi extermination camp, slaughtering more than 2 million people with bombs or starvation and thirst.”

When asked about a possible meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden during his visit, Erdoğan said no plans had been confirmed.

The president also touched on ongoing efforts to normalize relations with Syria.

“There are steps that Türkiye and Syria can take together to end the tension and ensure peace and stability throughout Syria,” Erdoğan said.

“Millions of people outside Syria are waiting to return to their homeland. We have made our call in this regard.”

Türkiye and Syria have been at odds since the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011 plunged the latter into a protracted and devastating conflict. The war has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, involved numerous foreign powers and fragmented the country.

In a gesture of reconciliation, Erdoğan said in early July he could invite Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad to Türkiye "at any time."

"We are now waiting for an answer from the other side. We are ready for this," he said. "I believe that the relations between the two countries will hopefully start in a new period as a result of such a meeting.”

Meanwhile, Erdoğan visited New York's Turkish House, a new skyscraper located across from the U.N. building, on Sept. 22. He was scheduled to meet with think-tank representatives later in the day.