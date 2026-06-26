Erdoğan announces new financing support for exporters

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced additional financing support for exporters, saying Türkiye aims to maintain the momentum in foreign sales and reach $50 billion in exports to distant markets by 2028.

Speaking at the Türkiye Exporters Assembly’s 33rd General Assembly and Export Champions Awards Ceremony at Haliç Congress Center, Erdoğan said exporters had played a central role in Türkiye’s growth performance.

“Our uninterrupted growth performance has reached 23 quarters,” Erdoğan said, adding that export achievements had become a source of national motivation.

He said Türkiye’s goods and services exports reached $395 billion in 2025, marking a record in the history of the republic.

The upward trend has continued in 2026, Erdoğan said, noting that Türkiye broke a daily export record on May 22 with $2.4 billion in sales.

Medium-high and high-technology product exports rose from $10 billion in 2002 to $112 billion, he said.

Defense industry exports also increased 29.5 percent in the first five months of the year to $3.86 billion, Erdoğan added.

The president said Ankara wants to spread exports more evenly across the country, noting that 22 provinces have exceeded $1 billion in annual exports.

He said Türkiye also aims to expand into alternative markets, including distant countries and member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

“We aim to raise our exports to distant countries to $50 billion by 2028,” Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan said the government would continue to improve customs procedures through digitalization and expand exporters’ access to financing.

He said Türk Eximbank’s capital had been raised to 100 billion Turkish Liras and that the bank provided $26 billion in support in the first five months of the year, up 31 percent.

Erdoğan said Eximbank support was expected to reach a record $60 billion by the end of the year.

He also said the daily limit for rediscount credits, previously raised from 300 million liras to 4.5 billion liras, would be increased further to 5 billion liras with an additional 500 million liras.

“We are aware of the difficulties, especially in the European market,” Erdoğan said, adding that the government would continue to support exporters through financing and foreign exchange conversion measures.