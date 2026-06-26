Erdoğan announces new financing support for exporters

Erdoğan announces new financing support for exporters

ISTANBUL
Erdoğan announces new financing support for exporters

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced additional financing support for exporters, saying Türkiye aims to maintain the momentum in foreign sales and reach $50 billion in exports to distant markets by 2028.

Speaking at the Türkiye Exporters Assembly’s 33rd General Assembly and Export Champions Awards Ceremony at Haliç Congress Center, Erdoğan said exporters had played a central role in Türkiye’s growth performance.

“Our uninterrupted growth performance has reached 23 quarters,” Erdoğan said, adding that export achievements had become a source of national motivation.

He said Türkiye’s goods and services exports reached $395 billion in 2025, marking a record in the history of the republic.

The upward trend has continued in 2026, Erdoğan said, noting that Türkiye broke a daily export record on May 22 with $2.4 billion in sales.

Medium-high and high-technology product exports rose from $10 billion in 2002 to $112 billion, he said.

Defense industry exports also increased 29.5 percent in the first five months of the year to $3.86 billion, Erdoğan added.

The president said Ankara wants to spread exports more evenly across the country, noting that 22 provinces have exceeded $1 billion in annual exports.

He said Türkiye also aims to expand into alternative markets, including distant countries and member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

“We aim to raise our exports to distant countries to $50 billion by 2028,” Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan said the government would continue to improve customs procedures through digitalization and expand exporters’ access to financing.

He said Türk Eximbank’s capital had been raised to 100 billion Turkish Liras and that the bank provided $26 billion in support in the first five months of the year, up 31 percent.

Erdoğan said Eximbank support was expected to reach a record $60 billion by the end of the year.

He also said the daily limit for rediscount credits, previously raised from 300 million liras to 4.5 billion liras, would be increased further to 5 billion liras with an additional 500 million liras.

“We are aware of the difficulties, especially in the European market,” Erdoğan said, adding that the government would continue to support exporters through financing and foreign exchange conversion measures.

financial,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Lebanon, Israel, US sign trilateral framework agreement in Washington

Lebanon, Israel, US sign trilateral framework agreement in Washington
LATEST NEWS

  1. Lebanon, Israel, US sign trilateral framework agreement in Washington

    Lebanon, Israel, US sign trilateral framework agreement in Washington

  2. Four convicted over fatal hotel pesticide poisoning

    Four convicted over fatal hotel pesticide poisoning

  3. Erdoğan announces new financing support for exporters

    Erdoğan announces new financing support for exporters

  4. Erdoğan vows stronger backing for police, security forces

    Erdoğan vows stronger backing for police, security forces

  5. Russia, Ukraine exchange 160 captured soldiers each

    Russia, Ukraine exchange 160 captured soldiers each
Recommended
Four convicted over fatal hotel pesticide poisoning

Four convicted over fatal hotel pesticide poisoning
Erdoğan vows stronger backing for police, security forces

Erdoğan vows stronger backing for police, security forces
Özel tours southeast as Kılıçdaroğlu scraps Istanbul event

Özel tours southeast as Kılıçdaroğlu scraps Istanbul event
Sleep close to 9 hours, sports at just 12 minutes: Türkiye’s daily routine study

Sleep close to 9 hours, sports at just 12 minutes: Türkiye’s daily routine study
Millions of students begin 3-month summer break in Türkiye

Millions of students begin 3-month summer break in Türkiye
2 Turkish schools among top finalists

2 Turkish schools among top finalists
WORLD Lebanon, Israel, US sign trilateral framework agreement in Washington

Lebanon, Israel, US sign trilateral framework agreement in Washington

Lebanon, Israel and the United States on Friday signed a trilateral framework agreement aimed at paving the way for a peace deal between the two long-time Middle East adversaries.

ECONOMY Türkiye raises $2.75 Billion in six-year sukuk issue

Türkiye raises $2.75 Billion in six-year sukuk issue

Türkiye’s Treasury and Finance Ministry said on June 26 that it raised $2.75 billion through a six-year sukuk (lease certificate) issuance in international capital markets on June 25.
SPORTS Türkiye ends World Cup campaign with win over US

Türkiye ends World Cup campaign with win over US

Türkiye ended its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a 3-2 win over co-host the United States in its final Group D match, despite having already been eliminated from the tournament.
﻿