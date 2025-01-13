Erdoğan announces new family incentives

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has unveiled new incentives aimed at bolstering family formation, with a focus on newlyweds and women.

 

"Ensuring the continuation of our young and qualified population is very important. This is more than a demographic challenge, it is an existential threat," Erdoğan said on Jan. 13 at an event in Ankara.

 

The new measures include the nationwide launch of an incentive program for newlyweds, originally introduced in earthquake-hit southern Türkiye in the lead-up to the 2023 elections.

 

The program, known as the Family and Youth Fund, offers young couples an interest-free loan of 150,000 Turkish Liras, with a 48-month repayment term and a two-year grace period.

 

“Our young people can make their applications as of today to benefit from this opportunity,” Erdoğan said.

 

In addition, he announced an increase in maternity benefits. For the first child, a one-time payment of 5,000 liras will be given, while the second child will be entitled to 1,500 liras per month. For the third and subsequent children, the monthly aid will rise to 5,000 liras.

 

“These child aids will be deposited into the accounts of mothers every month, regardless of any conditions,” Erdoğan said.

 

The president also pledged to introduce a range of new measures to support families, including financial support, counseling services and housing subsidies. He said that flexible and remote working models would be promoted to help women balance home and work life.

 

"We will implement new opportunities to ease women's home and work lives with flexible and remote working models," he said. “We will strengthen free, low-cost childcare services for working parents."

 

He said the government is also focusing on providing medical facilities to assist with childbearing.

 

Looking ahead, Erdoğan promised additional family-related incentives throughout the year and announced 2025 as the "Year of the Family."

 

“The family has always played a vital role in weaving our social and cultural fabric,” he said. “The institution of the family, which constitutes the core and nucleus of society, has an indispensable importance for us in preserving our national and spiritual values.”

