Erdoğan, Aliyev inaugurate Rize-Artvin airport

RİZE

The Turkish and Azerbaijani presidents inaugurated the Rize-Artvin Airport, Turkey's 2nd airport built on reclaimed area in the Black Sea region on May. 14.

The first flight to the airport, Turkish Airlines flight, which took off from Istanbul at 8:30 a.m. local time and landed at the Rize-Artvin airport at 10:35 a.m. local time.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev later arrived in the airport using charter flights.