Erdoğan, Aliyev discuss Turkey-Azerbaijan ties by phone

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for his contribution to regional peace and stability as he celebrated the Azeri leader’s birthday, according to a statement issued by the Presidential Communication Directorate on Dec. 24.



Erdoğan wished Aliyev a long and healthy life with his family and his nation, informed the statement.



The Turkish president thanked Aliyev also for improving bilateral ties between Turkey and Azerbaijan. Erdoğan also expressed his belief that the solidarity and brotherhood between Turkey and Azerbaijan will continue to grow in every field.



Turkey has lent huge support to Azerbaijan in its six-week-long armed conflict against Armenia in a bid to liberate its territories from the three-decade Armenian occupation. Baku has claimed a clear victory and regained its territories.



Turkey and Azerbaijan have signed new agreements during Erdoğan’s latest visit to Baku after the victory and vowed to deepen their strategic partnership under the motto of “two states, one nation.”