Erdoğan accuses Israel of genocide on Gaza war anniversary

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited the exhibition in the area where the panel titled “A Year in the Shadow of Genocide” was created by the AK Party Headquarters Women's Branches for the 1st year of Israel's genocide in Gaza.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has accused Israel of pursuing a policy of genocide, marking the first anniversary of the deadly attacks that began in Gaza on Oct. 7 last year.

"Exactly 365 days ago, 50,000 of our brothers and sisters, mostly children and women, were brutally murdered," Erdoğan wrote in an X post on Oct. 7.

He condemned Israel's military actions, which were triggered by a Hamas attack and later extended to Lebanon.

"Israel's long-standing policy of genocide, occupation and invasion must now come to an end," Erdoğan said.

"Hospitals, places of worship belonging to different faiths, and schools in Gaza are no longer standing. Many journalists, representatives of civil society organizations and ambassadors of peace are no longer among us."

His remarks also underscored the broader humanitarian crisis, asserting that the devastation extended beyond civilians to impact global institutions and systems.

"For a whole year, it is actually all of humanity that has been massacred live on TV, in front of the eyes of the world and all of humanity's hopes for the future," he said.

“I remember with sadness the tens of thousands of people who have been massacred by the murderous Israeli government since Oct. 7 [last year], and I express my heartfelt condolences to my heartbroken Gazan, Palestinian and Lebanese brothers and sisters who have lost their spouses, children and families.”

He warned that Israel would "pay the price for its genocide sooner or later."

"Just as Hitler was stopped by the common alliance of humanity, [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and his murder network will be stopped in the same way," Erdoğan said.

“The world will not be at peace without accountability for the genocide in Gaza. As Türkiye, we will continue to stand against the Israeli government, no matter what the cost, and call on the world to take this honorable stance."

In a separate post earlier, Erdoğan expressed condolences to the victims of the recent floods in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He announced that Türkiye has provided aid, including food supplies, hygiene sets and other essential items, through the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), the Turkish Red Crescent and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA).

"I extend my best wishes to all our Bosnian-Herzegovinian brothers and sisters affected by the flood," Erdoğan wrote.