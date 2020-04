Erdoğan, Abe discuss COVID-19 cooperation

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

In a phone call, Turkey’s president on April 17 discussed with the Japanese prime minister cooperation in fighting the novel coronavirus, said Turkey’s Communications Directorate.

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Japan's Shinzo Abe also discussed bilateral relations.

Japan has seen 9,231 cases and 190 deaths, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.