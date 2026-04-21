Erciyes ski resort hits all-time visitor record before season ends

KAYSERİ

Erciyes ski resort in the central province of Kayseri set a new all-time record by welcoming approximately 3.3 million visitors as of April 14, surpassing all previous figures even before the official close of the winter season.

One of Türkiye’s leading winter tourism destinations, the resort has seen steady growth in visitor numbers over the years since its professional launch in the 2011–2012 season.

Despite temporary declines during the COVID-19 pandemic and following major earthquakes in Türkiye, the resort has maintained a long-term upward trend.

Kayseri Mayor Memduh Büyükkılıç said that continuous investment and promotion efforts have helped elevate the resort’s profile.

“We have been building on previous efforts since taking office. We place great importance on international promotion and continue to develop new tourism destinations,” Büyükkılıç said.

He added that the resort’s appeal is strengthened by multiple national and international safety certifications.

Erciyes has also been featured among the top 25 ski resorts worldwide in a ranking by a leading global winter sports magazine — the only destination from Türkiye on the list.

Located just 20 minutes from Kayseri Airport, the resort offers convenient access and hosts more than 20 hotels, with additional facilities under construction.

Büyükkılıç also highlighted the growing international interest in Erciyes.

“We have welcomed visitors from both Türkiye and abroad. Even tourists from Brazil came to ski here,” he explained. “Although direct flights from Russia and Ukraine are currently unavailable due to the war, we continue to receive guests from those countries via connecting flights through Istanbul.”