Erbakan announces presidential bid

ANKARA

New Welfare Party (YRP) leader Fatih Erbakan has announced his candidacy for the next presidential election scheduled for 2028.

The YRP supported President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his reelection in the 2023 elections, aligning with the ruling People's Alliance.

Meanwhile, it secured 2.8 percent of the vote, earning representation in parliament with five deputies.

The party increased its vote share to 6.15 percent in last year's local elections, winning 60 local races, including those in Şanlıurfa and Yozgat. It finished third behind the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) leader.

Erbakan has been leading the YRP since its founding in November 2018.

The upcoming elections will also determine Türkiye's next parliamentary makeup.