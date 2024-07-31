Eras Tour items on display at London's V&A

Taylor Swift fans who missed her world tour or those who can’t get enough of her can catch her at the museum this summer.

As a celebration of her double run of sold-out shows in London on her Eras Tour, real items from Swift’s different musical eras have been integrated into galleries at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

Costumes, guitars and other memorabilia from the pop star's archive have been curated into a “Songbook Trail” that opened on July 27 and runs through Sept. 8.

“There’s so many really iconic objects and looks worn by Taylor across her career from her breakout moment in country," said Kate Bailey, senior curator of theater and performance at the V&A. “It’s wonderful to be able to share her musicality and her microphone. So, many, many things.”

The exhibit is not the first museum treatment of Swift. Last summer, the Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) in New York City presented “Taylor Swift: Storyteller ,” featuring a different array of costumes and objects spanning her career.

The exhibits are set among priceless works in a museum that houses collections of art, fashion, photography, furniture, performance, architecture, and ceramics.

“The V&A feels like the perfect stage for a Taylor Swift trail," Bailey said. "I think there’s so many touchpoints within Taylor’s work that respond to art, literature, history. ... There’s so many ways that we can kind of interpret and layer and present Taylor’s work here.”

