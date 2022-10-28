Environmental protection expenditure $3.5 bln in 2021: Data

ANKARA

Türkiye spent some 66.3 billion Turkish Liras ($3.5 billion) on projects related to environmental protection in 2021, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has said.

According to TÜİK, there was an increase of 59.2 percent in total environmental protection expenditure in 2021 compared to the previous year,

Some 64.3 percent of the expenditure was realized by financial and non-financial corporations, 28.3 percent by general government and non-profit institutions serving households and 7.3 percent by households.

In total environmental protection expenditure, waste management services accounted for 58.5 percent. It was followed by wastewater management services with 27 percent and protection of biodiversity and landscapes with 4.2 percent.

“Environmental protection investment expenditure amounted to 13.6 billion liras in 2021, with an increase of 75 percent compared to the previous year,” TÜİK reported.

“Around 84.4 percent of this expenditure was realized by financial and non-financial corporations and 15.6 percent was realized by general government and non-profit institutions serving households,” it added.