Enviornment minister warns of increasing temperatures

ISTANBUL

With temperatures rising and heatwaves gripping Türkiye along the rest of the world, the environment minister has warned citizens to exercise caution against extreme heat, especially during the hottest hours of the day, after the weather bureau revealed its weekly forecast.

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki shared the bureau's data on his official social media account and warned citizens to exercise caution amid scorching heat.

“According to the data of the Turkish State Meteorological Service of the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, air temperatures are expected to increase noticeably this week. Due to the heat wave, we ask our citizens, especially those with chronic illnesses, the elderly and children, to be careful while outside between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., the hottest hours of the day,” the statement read.

As per the weather forecasts of the bureau for the week of Aug. 2-8, temperatures are expected to hover around 4 to 8 degrees Celsius above seasonal norms.

Last week, scorching heat waves fueled by the El Nino phenomenon kept temperatures in many parts of Türkiye over 40 degrees, especially in the western and southern provinces, while temperatures in Istanbul broke a 23-year record, reaching a whopping 44.1 on July 26.