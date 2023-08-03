Enviornment minister warns of increasing temperatures

Enviornment minister warns of increasing temperatures

ISTANBUL
Enviornment minister warns of increasing temperatures

With temperatures rising and heatwaves gripping Türkiye along the rest of the world, the environment minister has warned citizens to exercise caution against extreme heat, especially during the hottest hours of the day, after the weather bureau revealed its weekly forecast.

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki shared the bureau's data on his official social media account and warned citizens to exercise caution amid scorching heat.

“According to the data of the Turkish State Meteorological Service of the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, air temperatures are expected to increase noticeably this week. Due to the heat wave, we ask our citizens, especially those with chronic illnesses, the elderly and children, to be careful while outside between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., the hottest hours of the day,” the statement read.

As per the weather forecasts of the bureau for the week of Aug. 2-8, temperatures are expected to hover around 4 to 8 degrees Celsius above seasonal norms.

Last week, scorching heat waves fueled by the El Nino phenomenon kept temperatures in many parts of Türkiye over 40 degrees, especially in the western and southern provinces, while temperatures in Istanbul broke a 23-year record, reaching a whopping 44.1 on July 26.

ARTS & LIFE Judge dismiss case against ‘Rust’ armorer

Judge dismiss case against ‘Rust’ armorer
LATEST NEWS

  1. Judge dismiss case against ‘Rust’ armorer

    Judge dismiss case against ‘Rust’ armorer

  2. Türkiye bans olive oil exports for three months

    Türkiye bans olive oil exports for three months

  3. Less power, lower emissions: Improving AC technology

    Less power, lower emissions: Improving AC technology

  4. Some 22 Pomeranian dogs seized on border gate

    Some 22 Pomeranian dogs seized on border gate

  5. Hotels 'gravely affected' by rise of short-term rentals: Expert

    Hotels 'gravely affected' by rise of short-term rentals: Expert
Recommended
Hotels gravely affected by rise of short-term rentals: Expert

Hotels 'gravely affected' by rise of short-term rentals: Expert
Several natural areas registered as ‘strictly protected’

Several natural areas registered as ‘strictly protected’
Some 22 Pomeranian dogs seized on border gate

Some 22 Pomeranian dogs seized on border gate
Long-established local paper shut down

Long-established local paper shut down
İmamoğlu hints at collaborations with former opposition leaders

İmamoğlu hints at collaborations with former opposition leaders
HDP to merge with Green Left Party soon

HDP to merge with Green Left Party soon
WORLD Iran to shut down for 2 days over high temperatures

Iran to shut down for 2 days over high temperatures

Iran announced a nationwide two-day holiday because of increasing temperatures, state media reported Tuesday.

ECONOMY Türkiye bans olive oil exports for three months

Türkiye bans olive oil exports for three months

The shortage of olive oil production in Mediterranean countries has negatively affected domestic prices, prompting the Turkish Trade Ministry to introduce additional measures, including the suspension of olive oil exports until November, to prevent a price increase in the domestic market.
SPORTS Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Terence Crawford punished Errol Spence on the way to a ninth-round technical knockout to claim the undisputed welterweight world title in Las Vegas on July 29.