Enviornment minister unveils 4-stage quake plan for Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Within the scope of the efforts to prepare Istanbul for an impending earthquake that experts have long warned of, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki has stated his ministry is working to formulate a four-stage plan, including a special earthquake law.

The issue of Istanbul's earthquake resilience has been put back on the agenda following the Feb. 6 earthquakes in the country’s south, which claimed the lives of more than 50,000 people and gravely devastated 11 cities. Geoscientists have been warning Istanbul against a major earthquake for over 20 years.

Accordingly, the minister noted that the first phase involves accelerating urban transformation projects already underway at 188 points across all 39 districts, adding that around 165,000 housing units are currently in the process of transformation.

"Since 2012, approximately 800,000 residences have been renewed in Istanbul. Presently, renewal efforts are ongoing for around 165,000 housing units. We believe that the ministry needs to expedite this process," Özhaseki emphasized during his speech at a press meeting in Istanbul’s Dolmabahçe Palace on Aug. 9.

The second phase of the Istanbul earthquake plan entails constructing 350,000 earthquake-resistant dwellings in predetermined reserve housing areas.

The minister clarified that priority for these houses would be given to residents of earthquake-vulnerable residences.

Moving on to the third phase, Özhaseki highlighted the continuation of the "Half on Us" campaign, in which the ministry covers half the costs of building residents' transformation expenses, aiming to advance this process further.

Over 1 million applications have been received for the campaign, and even if two-thirds of the building's residents approve, the project can proceed, Özhaseki added.

A special earthquake law for Istanbul is the last stage of the plan to protect the metropolis with a population of 16 million against earthquakes, Özhaseki stated.

"For the past 11 years, we have encountered various obstacles in the urban transformation project in Istanbul. We want to eliminate these obstacles, expedite the process and enact this law," Özhaseki stated.

Noting that the law will introduce enforceable provisions, he explained: "In the past, unanimous approval of all residents was required for a building's transformation. Later on, we reduced this to two-thirds. However, dissenting voices within a building create obstructive barriers. To accelerate the process, the law will stipulate that transformation projects can commence with the approval of just half of the building's residents."

Özhaseki also called on citizens to expedite the transformation projects and to "face the reality of the earthquake as soon as possible and to implement the measures quickly."

"Let us all understand this: Türkiye is an earthquake-prone country. Some 66 percent of our land and 71 percent of our population live in first and second-degree earthquake zones. This paradise-like country has this disadvantage.”

“That's why cooperation between the ministry, municipalities and citizens is crucial. If any of these three sides step back, act unwillingly, or start employing individuals via legal means to obstruct it, the process will come to a halt,” he added.