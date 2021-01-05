Entrepreneurial hackathon to kick off

  • January 05 2021 07:00:00

Entrepreneurial hackathon to kick off

Hazal Özcan – ANKARA
Entrepreneurial hackathon to kick off

Alamy Photo

A hackathon on migration and entrepreneurship, called the “Migathon,” is set to kick off on Jan. 8 with the participation of Turks and Syrian asylum seekers.

The event will take place between Jan. 8 and 10. Turks and Syrian asylum seekers residing in Turkey’s Istanbul, Şanlıurfa, Adana, Mersin, Bursa, İzmir, Ankara, Konya and Hatay provinces will be able to participate.

Applications are open until Jan. 5.

The hackathon will take place virtually under the scope of a project called “Enhancement of Entrepreneurship Capacities for Sustainable Socio-Economic Integration (ENHANCER).”

The Migathon event oversees to get in touch with entrepreneur candidates and motivate them to act upon their entrepreneurship ideas. Participation of women and young entrepreneur candidates will be given priority.

With the digital event, which will last for 48 hours, Turkish and Syrian entrepreneur candidates will be able to improve their ideas on technology by forming teams, design commodities and services that can be commercialized in national and international markets. The candidates will also be able to develop goods and services that can potentially contribute to national production and value chains.

During the event, candidates will also receive consultancy services on their potential start-up ideas. Moreover, they will also have the chance to attend panels on several workshops, such as minimum viable product and impact analysis.

At the end of the event, the teams will present their start-up ideas that will get evaluated by a selected jury, and names of the most successful teams out of the lot will be announced.

Syrians,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey unlikely to ease COVID-19 restrictions soon

    Turkey unlikely to ease COVID-19 restrictions soon

  2. Two-state solution

    Two-state solution

  3. Turkey welcomes Saudi-Qatari deal to reopen borders

    Turkey welcomes Saudi-Qatari deal to reopen borders

  4. Documentary depicting story of Atatürk’s Walking Mansion to feature worldwide

    Documentary depicting story of Atatürk’s Walking Mansion to feature worldwide

  5. Biden sends letter to UN General Assembly President Bozkır

    Biden sends letter to UN General Assembly President Bozkır
Recommended
Biden sends letter to UN General Assembly President Bozkır

Biden sends letter to UN General Assembly President Bozkır
Analyses of Chinese virus vaccine ongoing, says Turkish Health Ministry

Analyses of Chinese virus vaccine ongoing, says Turkish Health Ministry
Endangered sea turtles enjoy empty Turkish beaches

Endangered sea turtles enjoy empty Turkish beaches
Stranded Qatari tourists rescued in northeastern Turkey

Stranded Qatari tourists rescued in northeastern Turkey
Top Turkish diplomat welcomes new envoys to Ankara

Top Turkish diplomat welcomes new envoys to Ankara
Turkey welcomes Saudi-Qatari deal to reopen borders

Turkey welcomes Saudi-Qatari deal to reopen borders
WORLD Trump says hell fight like hell to hold on to presidency

Trump says he'll 'fight like hell' to hold on to presidency

With mounting desperation, Donald Trump declared he would “fight like hell” to hold on to the presidency and appealed to Republican lawmakers to reverse his election loss to Joe Biden when they convene this week to confirm the Electoral College vote.

ECONOMY Total inflow to Turkish gas system up 6.38 pct in 2020

Total inflow to Turkish gas system up 6.38 pct in 2020

Natural gas inflow to Turkey's gas network saw a year-on-year increase of around 6.38 percent to 50 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2020, according to data from the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ).
SPORTS Mid-season transfer window for Turkish clubs opens

Mid-season transfer window for Turkish clubs opens

The winter transfer season for Turkish football clubs has opened on Jan. 4. 