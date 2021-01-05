Entrepreneurial hackathon to kick off

Hazal Özcan – ANKARA

Alamy Photo

A hackathon on migration and entrepreneurship, called the “Migathon,” is set to kick off on Jan. 8 with the participation of Turks and Syrian asylum seekers.

The event will take place between Jan. 8 and 10. Turks and Syrian asylum seekers residing in Turkey’s Istanbul, Şanlıurfa, Adana, Mersin, Bursa, İzmir, Ankara, Konya and Hatay provinces will be able to participate.

Applications are open until Jan. 5.

The hackathon will take place virtually under the scope of a project called “Enhancement of Entrepreneurship Capacities for Sustainable Socio-Economic Integration (ENHANCER).”

The Migathon event oversees to get in touch with entrepreneur candidates and motivate them to act upon their entrepreneurship ideas. Participation of women and young entrepreneur candidates will be given priority.

With the digital event, which will last for 48 hours, Turkish and Syrian entrepreneur candidates will be able to improve their ideas on technology by forming teams, design commodities and services that can be commercialized in national and international markets. The candidates will also be able to develop goods and services that can potentially contribute to national production and value chains.

During the event, candidates will also receive consultancy services on their potential start-up ideas. Moreover, they will also have the chance to attend panels on several workshops, such as minimum viable product and impact analysis.

At the end of the event, the teams will present their start-up ideas that will get evaluated by a selected jury, and names of the most successful teams out of the lot will be announced.