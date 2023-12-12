Entrepreneur turns laurel branches into pellet fuel

Entrepreneur turns laurel branches into pellet fuel

HATAY
Entrepreneur turns laurel branches into pellet fuel

Ayşegül Taşkıran, an entrepreneur from Hatay, in the Mediterranean region of Türkiye, turned an ecological challenge into an innovative opportunity by transforming discarded laurel branches into eco-friendly fuel pellets.

Taşkıran, the daughter of a local laurel leaf farmer in Yayladağı, the Southernmost town of Hatay, used her childhood experiences to find a solution to the waste generated by laurel branches. Taşkıran spent her early years working with her father, drying and selling laurel leaves but expressed her worries that the branches were discarded as waste. "After finishing school, a workshop fire broke out due to an electrical fault at night. The laurel's highly flammable nature caused the fire to escalate suddenly, and it took 15 firefighters to extinguish it," she explained.

After coming up with an idea, she recalled, "I thought about whether this waste could be used as fuel. I learned that there were people in the Black Sea region producing pellets from hazelnut shells. I figured we could do the same with laurel in the Mediterranean." Taşkıran, after a comprehensive R&D process, achieved European production standards and is currently producing pellet fuel by compressing waste laurel branches, generating 20 tons daily. She emphasized, "We have turned something discarded by someone into a value-added product meeting another's basic needs."

Taşkıran's pioneering efforts did not go unnoticed. Recognized as one of the top entrepreneurs in her area, by the distinguished Women Entrepreneurs Association of Türkiye (KAGİDER), she has also stepped into diverse markets. Currently, Taşkıran is using her laurel leaves to create cat litter and various cosmetic products as well.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN assembly moves past Security Council to take lead on Gaza

UN assembly moves past Security Council to take lead on Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN assembly moves past Security Council to take lead on Gaza

    UN assembly moves past Security Council to take lead on Gaza

  2. Epic Games wins US court fight with Google

    Epic Games wins US court fight with Google

  3. Entrepreneur turns laurel branches into pellet fuel

    Entrepreneur turns laurel branches into pellet fuel

  4. E-scooters’ speed limit on agenda once again

    E-scooters’ speed limit on agenda once again

  5. Yerlikaya reveals shortfall in national earthquake aid drive

    Yerlikaya reveals shortfall in national earthquake aid drive
Recommended
Uludağ preparing for New Year festivities

Uludağ preparing for New Year festivities
7.5-million-year-old turtle fossil to be exhibited

7.5-million-year-old turtle fossil to be exhibited
350-year-old tree transformed into sculpture

350-year-old tree transformed into sculpture
Largest library in Mediterranean region opens

Largest library in Mediterranean region opens
Two people found dead after house collapse due to landslide

Two people found dead after house collapse due to landslide
Five men fined 5 mln Turkish Liras over illegal hunting

Five men fined 5 mln Turkish Liras over illegal hunting
WORLD UN assembly moves past Security Council to take lead on Gaza

UN assembly moves past Security Council to take lead on Gaza

The U.N. General Assembly is due to vote Tuesday on a non-binding resolution demanding "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in Gaza — a call that the paralyzed Security Council has so far failed to make.
ECONOMY Bosch to cut 1,500 jobs in Germany

Bosch to cut 1,500 jobs in Germany

Bosch said yesterday it plans to cut up to 1,500 jobs at two German sites making vehicle transmissions, as the country's auto suppliers struggle with the electric transition.

SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.