English giant Arsenal eyes to sign 10-year-old girl

ÇANAKKALE

Four big European clubs, including Arsenal, are trying to sign a 10-year-old girl who is playing with a local team in the northwestern province of Çanakkale, says the father of the girl, who is likened to Manchester City’s Haaland due to her tall stature and strong physique.

Rüya Su Altınöz, whose talent was discovered at the age of 4, trains every day of the week and is already chasing the important football clubs of Europe. Currently, she plays with boys at a club named Çanakkale Atletik and goes to training with Beşiktaş’s football academy in Çanakkale once a month.

The offer Altınöz received from Arsenal last year came through Lara Brown, a Turkish-Swiss scout and former female footballer. “Four European clubs and the Azerbaijani national team are after Rüya,” Brown says.

“Arsenal’s offer is pending because Rüya is still very young. Apart from that, our manager is meeting with clubs from four countries. The biggest interest is from the Azerbaijani national team, which follows her closely. They want him to give citizenship and join the camp in lower age groups,” said Cem Altınöz, Rüya’s father.

Rüya is 1.60 meters tall and wears size 41 shoes. She is one of the tallest players in the team and in her age group. She is often compared to Manchester City’s young star Erling Haaland, who broke records in the English Premier League and Champions League. Delighted by this likening, Rüya celebrates her goals with a yoga move like Haaland.

“My strengths are my free kicks and finishing. I have a goal-scorer game character. I also stand out with my speed and physique on the field,” Rüya said.

“I want to show everyone that girls and women can also be successful in football,” she added.