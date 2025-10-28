Enerjisa secures $340 million sustainability-linked financing

Enerjisa secures $340 million sustainability-linked financing

ISTANBUL
Enerjisa Enerji has said it signed a long-term sustainability-linked financing agreement of $340 million with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank (FMO) and Finance in Motion – Green for Growth Fund (GGF) to strengthen Türkiye’s energy infrastructure.

This agreement represents the first sustainability-linked financing in Türkiye’s electricity distribution sector, the company said in a statement.

This six-year, long-term financing aims to strengthen the electrical energy infrastructure and modernize the grid across 14 of the country's 81 provinces served by Enerjisa’s distribution companies AYEDAŞ, Başkent EDAŞ and Toroslar EDAŞ, with a particular focus on grid investments in regions affected by earthquakes.

In addition to the distribution business, the financing will also support the expansion of the charging network of Eşarj, Enerjisa’s wholly owned electric vehicle charging operator, the statement said.

This financing falls within the scope of the “Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework” announced by the company in 2024.

The "Sustainability-Linked Targets" of the financing include reducing greenhouse gas emissions by lowering the electricity theft-loss rate in Enerjisa Enerji’s distribution regions.

Enerjisa CEO Murat Pınar stated that the collaboration with international financial institutions reflects confidence in Türkiye’s energy transition process.

“This agreement is a testament to Enerjisa Enerji’s commitment to taking responsibility in the new energy era,” Pınar said.

