Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart

ANKARA

Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has engaged in a telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart, Israel Katz.

The two ministers discussed bilateral and regional cooperation opportunities in the field of energy, particularly focusing on natural gas, Bayraktar said in a statement on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sept. 3.

Bayraktar also announced that he will pay a visit to Israel upon Katz's invitation “at the earliest possible time.”

Katz, in a social media post, stated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to visit Türkiye soon to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, citing that, “it’s a promising time for regional cooperation.”

“Productive talk with Türkiye’s Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar. We discussed the possibilities of renewing our energy collaboration,” Katz wrote.

On July 23, Netanyahu postponed his scheduled trip to Türkiye due to health concerns following the implantation of a pacemaker.

Netanyahu planned to visit Türkiye to discuss with Erdoğan a comprehensive evaluation of Ankara-Tel Aviv bilateral relations, covering various topics.