Energy minister announces record electricity production in 2025

Türkiye achieved a historic milestone in 2025 with 362,992 gigawatt-hours of electricity production, marking an all-time high, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has stated.

Sharing the data on his X account, Bayraktar highlighted that consumption also peaked at 360,929 gigawatt-hours during the year.

He emphasized the successful management of supply-demand balance, countering the record usage with unprecedented output.

In his statement, Bayraktar said Türkiye reached a historic peak in 2025 by breaking records with 362,992 gigawatt-hours of electricity production.

"With consumption climbing to 360,929 gigawatt-hours, we effectively handled the supply-demand equilibrium and met this record demand with record production," Bayraktar stated.

He added that 56.7 percent of the output was derived from domestic and renewable sources.

"We will continue to elevate Türkiye's energy through its own resources and reinforce our supply security," the energy minister concluded.

 

Trump says NATO agreed to 'framework' of Arctic deal
