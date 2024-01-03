Endangered shark washes ashore in Mediterranean province

Endangered shark washes ashore in Mediterranean province

MERSIN
Endangered shark washes ashore in Mediterranean province

A 4.10 meter long shark that washed ashore dead in Türkiye’s central Mediterranean province of Mersin yesterday evening has been identified as an endangered species.

The Metropolitan Municipality Environmental Protection and Control Department teams brought the shark ashore.

"Upon the notification that a dead shark hit the rocks on the western breakwater of the fishermen's shelter, we immediately directed our teams to the scene. We took the dead shark from where it was found and brought it ashore. We also notified the relevant units for investigation," Emre Üresin, a marine inspector in the Maritime Services Branch Directorate of Mersin Metropolitan Municipality Environmental Protection and Control Department, stated.

Identifying the breed of the shark, Professor Deniz Ayas from Mersin University Faculty of Fisheries said, "The type of shark that washed up dead on the outer facade of the rocks in Mersin is an endangered species we call 'hexanchusgriseus.'"

"It is female, about 410 centimeters long. We estimate that it weighs 600-700 kilograms. The combination of many factors such as fishing activity and habitat loss, especially fishing activity, has led to the shrinkage of the generation, population or genetic pool of this species. The fact that an adult was caught today actually gives us an idea about why the population is shrinking," he added.

Although it is a protected species and its sale is prohibited, the hexanchusgriseus is under fishing pressure from the Black Sea to the entire Eastern Mediterranean.

The species has an important functional role in the ecosystem, especially in the deep sea. It regulates the energy flow and controls the population of species in the deep sea ecosystem.

Ayas said that fishing vessels working in the sea mostly catch non-target fish and added, "One of the main reasons why their population has shrunk by 90 percent is fishing activities. It is a fish that looks fresh but died at least a day or seven to eight hours ago. We evaluate that it died during a trawling activity last night."

The shark was taken to the animal cemetery by the municipality teams and buried.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent
LATEST NEWS

  1. Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

    Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

  2. FM meets with Iraqi Turkmen leader in Ankara

    FM meets with Iraqi Turkmen leader in Ankara

  3. 56 criminals wanted by Interpol arrested in major op

    56 criminals wanted by Interpol arrested in major op

  4. Iran's Raisi due in Ankara, regional issues top agenda

    Iran's Raisi due in Ankara, regional issues top agenda

  5. Japan quake toll rises to 62 as weather hampers rescuers

    Japan quake toll rises to 62 as weather hampers rescuers
Recommended
Injured Ukrainian climber rescued from Mount Ağrı

Injured Ukrainian climber rescued from Mount Ağrı
Istanbul to witness snowfall in mid-January: Expert

Istanbul to witness snowfall in mid-January: Expert
16,000-seat stadium in Istanbul remains largely idle

16,000-seat stadium in Istanbul remains largely idle
Zeugma Mosaic Museum eyes 600,000 visitors this year

Zeugma Mosaic Museum eyes 600,000 visitors this year
Turkish blind judoka makes waves in para judo

Turkish blind judoka makes waves in para judo
Food poisoning scare hits state dorm as over 100 hospitalized

Food poisoning scare hits state dorm as over 100 hospitalized
WORLD Japan quake toll rises to 62 as weather hampers rescuers

Japan quake toll rises to 62 as weather hampers rescuers

Japanese rescuers scrambled to search for survivors Wednesday as authorities warned of landslides and heavy rain after a powerful earthquake that killed at least 62 people.
ECONOMY Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

Türkiye’s annual consumer price inflation rate quickened from 61.98 percent in November to 64.77 percent in December, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Jan. 3.
SPORTS Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is facing severe criticism for allowing the Turkish Super Cup final between two Istanbul giants to be played in Riyadh, only to postpone it hours before kickoff due to a row with its Saudi hosts.