Endangered jerboa spotted in Sivas

SİVAS - İhlas News Agency

A jerboa, an endangered species red-listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN), has been spotted in the central Anatolian province of Sivas’ Zara district.

“While I was driving towards my house, I saw a strange animal I had never seen before,” said İlyas Yılmaz, who was lucky enough to take a photo of the animal near his house before it was frightened and ran away.

“At first I thought it was a rabbit, I waited for it to get out of the way. After looking closely, I thought it was a kangaroo or a mouse,” Yılmaz added.

“As these are nocturnal animals, it is difficult for them to meet with humans. Although they are endangered, one of the reasons for their occasional appearance is that their habitats are now narrowed,” said Lokman Aslan, a professor and the head of the center.

“They can be seen in mountains and plains in rural areas such as eastern and southeastern Anatolia,” Aslan added.

The jerboa is a small rodent. Its hind legs look like a kangaroo’s and its body is very similar to a mouse’s. It has large eyes and ears and generally comes into sight after the sun goes down.

Jerboas are known for not drinking water. Instead, the plants and insects they eat provide them with the hydration they need.