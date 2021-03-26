Emmy-winning actress Jessica Walter dead at 80

  • March 26 2021 08:55:54

Emmy-winning actress Jessica Walter dead at 80

LOS ANGELES
Emmy-winning actress Jessica Walter dead at 80

Emmy-winning American actress Jessica Walter died on March 24 at her home in New York, according to her publicist. She was 80.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica," her daughter Brooke Bowman, who is a senior vice president of drama programming at Fox Entertainment, said in a statement.

"A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre," she added.

Walter's career spanned five decades with notable roles in Clint Eastwood’s directorial debut, Play Misty for Me, in 1971, earning her a Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a drama.

She later received a Primetime Emmy nomination for supporting actress in a comedy series in 2015 for her role in Arrested Development.

Walter won a lead actress at the Primetime Emmys in a miniseries or a movie for her lead role in Amy Prentiss in 1975.

MOST POPULAR

  1. 'Button houses' of Antalya lure visitors

    'Button houses' of Antalya lure visitors

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 30,619 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,120,013

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 30,619 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,120,013

  3. Turkey welcomes conclusion adopted by European Council

    Turkey welcomes conclusion adopted by European Council

  4. Chinese foreign minister visits Turkey

    Chinese foreign minister visits Turkey

  5. Erdoğan appoints new A-team following convention

    Erdoğan appoints new A-team following convention
Recommended
Patara Lighthouse to be revived with original stones

Patara Lighthouse to be revived with original stones
Istanbul Biennial reveals curatorial vision for 17th edition

Istanbul Biennial reveals curatorial vision for 17th edition
Google agrees to pay Italian publishers for news

Google agrees to pay Italian publishers for news
Kasa Gallery presents latest exhibition on discovery of ‘self’ within body and mind

Kasa Gallery presents latest exhibition on discovery of ‘self’ within body and mind
Ancient statue in Bolu Musem turns out to be Greek goddess

Ancient statue in Bolu Musem turns out to be Greek goddess
Sleigh rides on frozen lake attract visitors

Sleigh rides on frozen lake attract visitors
WORLD China sanctions UK figures over Xinjiang as rift widens with West

China sanctions UK figures over Xinjiang as rift widens with West

China foisted sanctions on British lawmakers and lobby groups on March 25, widening a chasm between Beijing and Western powers critical of alleged rights violations in Xinjiang.
ECONOMY Turkish games raving success in US markets

Turkish games raving success in US markets

The founder of an Izmir-based software company has said Turkish game developers are on the path to success after creating six of the 10 most downloaded games in the United States.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe part ways with manager Erol Bulut

Fenerbahçe part ways with manager Erol Bulut

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe mutually parted ways with manager Erol Bulut on March 25. 